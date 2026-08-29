Oreoluwa Joy Isola, a University of Ibadan Food Technology first class graduate, announced her Mastercard Foundation Scholarship win on LinkedIn in August 2026

The scholarship will fund her master's degree in Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry at McGill University in Canada

Oreoluwa revealed that her academic journey began with a National Diploma in a course she did not initially choose or even like

Oreoluwa Joy Isola, a first class graduate of the University of Ibadan, has been selected as a 2026 [Mastercard Foundation Scholar](https://lnkd.in/p/eNURWDP8) to pursue a master's degree in Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry at McGill University in Canada.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in August 2026, Oreoluwa described the achievement as surreal and said her 16-year-old self would be deeply proud.

University of Ibadan First Class Graduate Wins Mastercard Scholarship to McGill University in Canada

Source: UGC

What made the announcement even more remarkable was the detail she added almost as an afterthought: this was her very first time applying for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

From a Course She Didn't Want to a First Class Degree

Oreoluwa's path to this milestone was far from straightforward. When she did not gain admission into her preferred university course, she enrolled in a National Diploma programme in Food Science and Technology, a field she admitted she did not warm to immediately. Over time, however, her perspective shifted entirely.

After completing her National Diploma, she used Direct Entry to gain admission into the Food Technology programme at the University of Ibadan, where she went on to graduate with a first class degree. That achievement opened a new chapter, and with it came a new question about what direction to take next.

Rejections Before the Breakthrough

Oreoluwa began exploring graduate opportunities and scholarships, a process she described as filled with uncertainty and rejection. She credited a stubborn belief in her own potential with keeping her going through that period, writing that she "couldn't be more delusional" but that the conviction ultimately carried her through.

In her LinkedIn post, she gave particular credit to her sister and friend, Suliat Adedokun, for introducing her to the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship and standing by her throughout the application process.

She also acknowledged the support of her undergraduate supervisor Olufunke Ezekiel and lecturer Adebola Oladunjoye, who provided recommendation letters, as well as several mentors and colleagues whose guidance shaped her journey.

Supporters Celebrate the News

The announcement drew warm reactions from her network.

Nelson O. David said:

"Oreoluwa Joy Isola (MNIFST) You've won boss lady! Congratulations. Greater success in Canada."

Abigail Baiyemo wrote:

"Yes He is not done yet. This is just the beginning of many more milestone to come."

Suliat Adedokun (MNIFST) commented:

"My sisterrrrrrrrrrr you know I will always be rooting for you."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng