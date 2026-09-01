Rwanda published an official list of goods that individuals and foreigners are prohibited from importing or exporting into the country

The banned items span several categories, from counterfeit currency and narcotic drugs to used tyres and mercury-based cosmetics

The list also includes adult materials, hazardous waste, and distilled beverages containing chemical products or essential oils

Rwanda has released an official list of goods that individuals and foreign nationals are barred from bringing into or taking out of the country.

The Rwandan government's prohibited goods list covers a wide range of items, touching on financial fraud, public health, environmental safety, and consumer protection.

Rwanda bans 10 goods from entering or leaving the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

Rwanda: Full list of banned goods

Below are the ten categories of goods that Rwanda has formally prohibited:

1. False money and counterfeit currency notes

2. Adult materials in all kinds of media

3. Matches manufactured using white phosphorus

4. Any article made without proper authority

5. Distilled beverages containing essential oils or chemical products

6. Narcotic drugs under international control

7. Hazardous wastes and their disposal

8. All soaps and cosmetic products containing mercury

9. Used tyres for light commercial vehicles and passenger cars

10. Counterfeit goods of all kinds

What this means for travellers

The list covers items that pose risks across several areas of public concern. On the financial side, counterfeit currency and unauthorised goods are explicitly barred, reflecting efforts to protect market integrity. Health-related prohibitions include mercury-containing soaps and cosmetics, which have been linked to long-term skin and organ damage, as well as narcotic substances that fall under international control agreements.

Environmental protections are also reflected in the list, with hazardous waste and used tyres for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles among the restricted items. The inclusion of distilled beverages mixed with essential oils or chemical products points to food safety concerns, while the ban on white phosphorus aligns with longstanding global conventions on the substance's dangerous properties.

Travellers entering or leaving Rwanda are advised to review the full list carefully to avoid falling foul of the country's import and export regulations.

Kenya releases list of 9 prohibited goods.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Kenya has released a list of nine goods prohibited from being imported or exported under the East African Community Customs Management Act.

The list includes counterfeit currency, narcotic drugs, hazardous waste, mercury-based cosmetics, and used tyres.

Source: Legit.ng