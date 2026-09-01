Oyefusi Samuel, a Nigerian scholar, announced he had secured a PhD spot at Oakland University in Michigan to study robotics

His research at Oakland University will centre on robot perception and scene understanding, two cutting-edge areas of artificial intelligence

Samuel's post on X drew warm congratulations from followers, with one asking how he navigated the visa process

Oyefusi Samuel, a Nigerian scholar, has taken to X to announce the start of a new academic chapter after securing admission into a PhD programme at Oakland University in Michigan, United States.

In a post shared on his X account, Samuel revealed that his doctoral research would focus on robot perception and scene understanding, two rapidly growing fields within artificial intelligence and robotics.

Nigerian man secures admission to pursue PhD at Oakland university. Photo credit: @Oyefusi Samuel/X.

Source: Twitter

He expressed deep gratitude to God and to everyone who supported him along the way, and invited anyone in the Michigan area to connect with him.

Oyefusi Samuel's PhD Journey at Oakland University

Robot perception deals with how machines interpret and make sense of the world around them using sensors and cameras, while scene understanding involves training systems to recognise objects, environments, and spatial relationships in real time.

These fields sit at the heart of modern robotics development, from self-driving vehicles to advanced industrial automation.

Samuel's announcement resonated strongly with his followers, many of whom offered warm words of encouragement.

The post also prompted at least one follower to raise a practical question that many aspiring Nigerian students abroad will recognise, how to handle the visa process.

Nigerians React to Samuel's PhD Announcement

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments.

Ajibike said:

"Congratulations, brother."

Favour said:

"Congrats Samuel, wishing you a great run at Oakland."

Paul Ben wrote:

"Congratulations. How did you walk around the visa thingy?"

Tasha Sumo added:

"Congratulations!!Such an exciting next chapter. Robot perception and scene understanding sounds like fascinating research wishing you all the best as you start your PhD!"

See the post below:

Man bags PhD at US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who bagged a first-class degree from Lagos State University celebrated as he got a PhD abroad.

The man sent a message to his wife and all those who supported him during his studies in the US.

Source: Legit.ng