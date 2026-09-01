Actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem passed away after battling breast cancer, with TAMPAN's Ogun State governor announcing the news

Atinuke had reportedly reached out to the public for financial assistance towards her treatment just four months before her death

Her passing comes only eight days after veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo also died following his own cancer battle

Nollywood has been dealt another devastating blow with the passing of actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem, popularly known as Atinuke Kareem, who lost her fight against breast cancer.

Owolabi Ajasa, the governor of the Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed her death on Tuesday, September 1, through a statement posted on his Instagram page.

Actor Owolabi Ajasa announces the passing of actress Atinuke Kareem. Credit: atinukareem.

Source: Instagram

"We sincerely appreciate everyone who contributed financially, offered prayers, encouragement, and support towards the treatment of our dear colleague, ATINUKE REMILEKUN KAREEM," Ajasa wrote.

"Sadly, despite all our efforts and prayers, Atinuke has passed on and answered the final call. We cannot question the Almighty God. We can only submit to His will and pray that He grants her eternal rest and gives her family, colleagues, and loved ones the strength to bear this painful lost."

Atinuke Had Appealed for Public Support

Reports indicate that Atinuke had publicly sought financial assistance from well-wishers to fund her treatment just four months before she died, a plea that drew widespread sympathy from fans and colleagues across the industry.

Her death lands yet another heavy punch on a Nigerian entertainment community still reeling from loss. Veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, widely known as Ogogo, died just eight days before Atinuke after his own battle with stage 4 cancer, leaving colleagues and fans in a prolonged state of mourning.

Colleagues and fans pen moving tributes to actress Atinuke Kareem. Credit: atinukekareem

Source: Instagram

Owolaji Ajasa's post announcing Atinuke Kareem's death is below:

Fans and Colleagues Mourn Atinuke Kareem

The news spread rapidly on Instagram, drawing an outpouring of grief from those who knew her personally and those who admired her work from afar.

@lolamagret wrote:

"Haaaa, God of mercy 😢😢😢😢 please show us mercy, this is too much for us to bear 😢 Tinuke May your soul rest in peace 🙏 it's well 🙏"

@adetutukoleosho shared an especially heartbreaking response:

"To think I was still with her during her last chemo 2 weeks ago... This hit deeper... Rest on pink angel"

@akinrinola_maarufah expressed the emotional toll the string of losses has taken:

"For my mental health, i think need to stay off social media for now. It's really disheartening coming online to see the news of people's death every minute"

@fowooflagos added a personal memory, writing:

"Tinuke had Cancer keeeee died. We lived in the same apartment in Abeokuta at Ojere student 😢😢😢😢😢 haa"

Yinka Quadri at Ogogo's Fidau prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that grief hit differently for actor Yinka Quadri when he stepped up to honour his close friend Ogogo during the actor's Fidau prayer held in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Quadri, who shared a deep bond with Ogogo, took the podium to deliver what was meant to be a message of comfort to the family the veteran actor left behind.

In his speech, he urged those mourning to place their trust in God rather than seek strength from other people during this difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng