South Africa has published a list of goods that are strictly prohibited from being imported into the country

The banned items range from narcotic drugs and automatic weapons to counterfeit goods and unlawful copyright reproductions

Cigarettes exceeding a specific mass threshold are also among the goods South Africa bars from entry at its borders

South Africa has released an official list of goods that are completely prohibited from being brought into the country, covering a wide range of items from controlled substances to counterfeit products.

The South African government has made clear that certain categories of goods are not permitted entry into the country under any circumstances, regardless of the reason for importation.

South Africa bans 8 goods from entering the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RAJESH JANTILAL/DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

Goods banned from entering South Africa

The following items are prohibited from importation into South Africa:

1. Narcotic and habit-forming drugs in any form

2. Fully automatic, military and unnumbered weapons

3. Explosives and fireworks

4. Poison and other toxic substances

5. Cigarettes with a mass of more than 2 kg per 1,000

6. Goods to which a trade description or trademark is applied in contravention of any Act, for example, counterfeit goods

7. Unlawful reproductions of any works subject to copyright

8. Penitentiary or prison-made goods

What travellers and importers need to know

The restrictions apply broadly, meaning that no special circumstances or personal reasons can be used to justify bringing any of the listed goods across South Africa's borders.

Among the more notable entries on the list is the restriction on cigarettes exceeding a mass of more than 2 kg per 1,000 units, a threshold aimed at regulating the type and quality of tobacco products entering the market.

The ban on counterfeit goods and unlawful copyright reproductions reflects South Africa's commitment to protecting intellectual property rights and legitimate trade. Goods bearing false trademarks or trade descriptions in violation of any Act fall squarely within this category.

Prison-made goods, which are items manufactured within penitentiary or correctional facilities in other countries, are also explicitly barred from entry, a provision that exists in several countries to protect domestic labour markets.

Anyone travelling to or importing goods into South Africa is advised to ensure their items do not fall within any of the categories listed above, as violation of these import prohibitions can attract serious legal consequences.

Egypt lists 8 prohibited items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Egypt has released a list of eight categories of items travellers are prohibited from carrying into or out of the country.

The list includes prescription drugs, weapons, narcotics, artefacts, wildlife, coral reefs and agricultural products.

Source: Legit.ng