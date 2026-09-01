After 30 Years, Killer of Tupac Found Guilty in Court, Name and Details Emerge

A Nevada jury convicted Duane 'Keffe D' Davis of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in Tupac Shakur's shooting

Davis, 63, became the first person convicted in the nearly 30-year-old case and could face life in prison at sentencing on October 13

Prosecutors said Davis obtained a gun and orchestrated the Las Vegas drive-by attack after Shakur fought with Davis' nephew that same night

A Nevada jury on Monday found Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur, delivering a verdict nearly 30 years after one of music's most infamous unsolved crimes.

Davis, 63, is now the first person ever convicted in connection with Shakur's death. He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13, when he could face life in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Nevada jury delivers guilty verdict as Duane "Keffe D" Davis faces life in prison for Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. Photo credit: AP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Fox News, the jury deliberated for roughly three hours after closing arguments in the closely watched trial, which featured nine days of testimony from 24 prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses before a 16-member panel that included four alternates.

How the attack unfolded

On September 7, 1996, a gunman in a white Cadillac opened fire on a BMW carrying Shakur and music executive Marion "Suge" Knight on the Las Vegas Strip. Knight survived with minor injuries. Shakur, then 25 years old, died six days later from his wounds.

Davis, described by prosecutors as a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, was accused of organising the attack and supplying the firearm. The drive-by shooting followed an earlier altercation that same night in which Shakur and Knight fought with Davis' nephew.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Binu Palal told the court that Davis obtained a weapon and "went hunting" for Shakur and Knight in retaliation. Palal also said Davis repeatedly placed himself inside the Cadillac from which the shots were fired.

Defence argument and verdict

Defence attorney Michael Sanft challenged the prosecution's case, arguing that nothing beyond Davis' own prior statements put him in Las Vegas or inside the vehicle on the night of the shooting.

The jury rejected that argument. When the verdict was read, Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, wept in the courtroom, while Davis' son sat with his face buried in one hand.

Davis had been the sole person ever charged in connection with Shakur's murder, making Monday's conviction the first legal resolution to a case that has haunted the music world for close to three decades.

See the X post below:

Mohbad & Tupac share strange similarities

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man has said Nigerian singer Mohbad and Tupac Shakur share certain strange similarities.

In a TikTok video, the man, @machiigwealuta, revealed that both Mohbad and Tupac Shakur share the same birth month. While Tupac was born on June 16, 1971, Mohbad came into the world on June 8, 1996.

Source: Legit.ng