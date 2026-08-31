Dr Nsan A. Ayugha graduated with an MBBS from the University of Nigeria, adding to an already remarkable academic record

His journey began with a First-Class Honours degree in Anatomy, followed by a Distinction in MSc Neuroanatomy

He shared the proud announcement on X, where it quickly drew admiration from thousands of users

A Nigerian scholar who previously earned a First-Class Honours degree in Anatomy and a Distinction in Neuroanatomy has now added an MBBS from the University of Nigeria to his growing list of achievements, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Ayugha shared the proud announcement on X, introducing himself as Dr Nsan A. Ayugha, to the world in a post accompanied by photos dressed in his medical outfit.

Man celebrates completing MBBS at UNN after BSc in Anatomy and MSc run. Photo credit: Robinson Ayugha/X.

Source: Twitter

The caption laid out the full weight of the academic journey: a BSc in Anatomy with First-Class Honours, an MSc in Neuroanatomy with a Distinction, and now an MBBS from one of Nigeria's most respected universities.

A Record Built on Consistent Excellence

What has drawn the most attention is not just the final qualification, but the standard maintained across every stage.

Earning a First-Class Honours degree is a significant achievement on its own.

Following it with a Distinction at postgraduate level and then completing a full medical degree signals a level of dedication and intellectual rigour that is rare even within academic circles.

Ayugha's post described the milestone as "another chapter of excellence," closing with a note of gratitude: "To God be all the glory."

The announcement resonated particularly with parents and younger students, many of whom saw Dr Ayugha's story as a source of motivation.

Followers React to Dr Ayugha's Achievement

The post drew a wave of congratulations, admiration, and a little friendly pressure from those who clearly expect even more from the new doctor.

Dotman said:

"Congratulations Rob, how do you get all th distractions off?"

Izuchukwu said:

"Now I'm putting it to you. Residency, Neurosurgery. Don't even try to argue with me here. I'm your elder brother and you must respect me. Congratulations bro."

Abiodun said:

"I just have to follow you. I'm going to show this to my young Daughters. Wow! This is massive."

The duke added:

"Congratulations. What would you have done differently if you were just starting clinicals today ??"

See the post below:

UNILAG student gets set to graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.

Source: Legit.ng