Nigeria's CONPSS covers 17 grade levels, with pay determined by qualifications, experience, and performance

Level 8 salaries under the new minimum wage range across 14 steps, with earnings varying by years of service

President Bola Tinubu's administration signed the new minimum wage, prompting fresh scrutiny of what each grade level pays

Nigerian civil servants on Grade Level 8 now earn between N1,479,276 and N1,914,514 annually, depending on their step within the scale, following the new minimum wage signed under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The figures fall under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), the framework that governs pay across Nigeria's federal civil service.

Nigerian civil servants on Grade Level 8 earn between N1,479,276 and N1,914,514 annually under the new minimum wage structure. Photo credit: AbelEnitan/Facebook

Source: Facebook

CONPSS covers 17 grade levels in total, and a worker's position within each level is shaped by their qualifications, length of service, and performance record.

CONPSS level 8 salary breakdown

Grade Level 8 has 14 steps, with each step representing a progression in earnings. Below is the full breakdown:

1. Step 1: N1,479,276

2. Step 2: N1,512,756

3. Step 3: N1,546,235

4. Step 4: N1,579,715

5. Step 5: N1,613,195

6. Step 6: N1,646,675

7. Step 7: N1,680,155

8. Step 8: N1,713,635

9. Step 9: N1,747,115

10. Step 10: N1,780,595

11. Step 11: N1,814,075

12. Step 12: N1,847,555

13. Step 13: N1,881,034

14. Step 14: N1,914,514

The gap between the lowest and highest steps at this level amounts to N435,238, reflecting how significantly length of service can affect take-home pay within a single grade.

What the new minimum wage means for civil servants

Interest in the salary structure has grown since Tinubu's government approved a new national minimum wage, which triggered a review of earnings across the public sector. Civil servants and job seekers have been keenly examining each grade level to understand what the adjusted structure means in practical terms.

Workers at Grade Level 8 are typically mid-level employees with some years of experience in the civil service. Their earnings sit above the entry-level grades but below the senior cadre, making this level a reference point for many who are planning career progression within the federal workforce.

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