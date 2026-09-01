The three lawyers representing D4vd in his murder trial stepped down, with the court granting their withdrawal request

D4vd faces first-degree murder charges with special circumstances over the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Prosecutors alleged the 21-year-old singer purchased chainsaws and a body bag to dispose of the victim's body

The legal team defending US singer D4vd in his high-profile murder case has stepped aside, raising fresh concerns about the trajectory of a trial that could carry the death penalty.

Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, the three attorneys representing the singer, filed a request to withdraw from the case, which the Los Angeles court granted.

Singer D4vd faces possible death penalty as lawyers withdraw from case. Credit: D4vd

Source: Instagram

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has since been assigned a public defender to take over his defence.

In a joint statement, the departing legal team expressed continued confidence in the singer's prospects.

"We continue to support David and his defence against these serious charges," they wrote. "We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him."

Berk is widely regarded as one of Hollywood's foremost celebrity lawyers, having previously represented Mel Gibson, Lindsay Lohan, Harvey Weinstein and Britney Spears.

What D4vd Is Accused Of

The 21-year-old musician was arrested at a Hollywood home on 16 April and has remained in custody without bail.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder with special circumstances in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, alongside additional counts including lewd acts with a minor and mutilation of a body. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance.

Prosecutors alleged during the preliminary proceedings that D4vd stabbed the teenager multiple times at his home.

They further claimed he made a series of online purchases under a false name in the days following the alleged killing, including two chainsaws, an inflatable pool, a body bag and a shovel, which they say were intended to help him dispose of the victim's body.

Public Defender Steps In

Walid Kandeel, the deputy public defender now on the case, stressed that D4vd "is entitled to a defence that takes his circumstances seriously and carefully examines the evidence."

The special circumstances attached to the murder charge, specifically those linked to financial gain, mean the singer could potentially face the death sentence if convicted.

D4vd’s legal troubles deepen as lawyers make shock decision to withdraw. Credit: D4vd

Source: Instagram

Judge orders singer D4vd murder trial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a California judge ordered singer D4vd, legally known as David Anthony Burke, to stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors allege he lured Hernandez to his home, killed her, and attempted to destroy her remains, with evidence including disturbing Amazon purchases and incriminating text messages.

The defence denied deliberate intent, but prosecutors insisted the case shows clear premeditation, with a trial schedule hearing set for July 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng