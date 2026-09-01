Somalia's government published a list of goods that are completely prohibited from entering or leaving the country

The banned categories cover items ranging from environmental resources to controlled substances and fake products

The government listed the three prohibited categories on its official website

Somalia has officially outlined three categories of goods that are banned from both importation and exportation, according to information published on the country's official government website.

The prohibition covers a broad range of items grouped under distinct categories, reflecting the government's effort to regulate trade and enforce compliance at its borders.

Somalia lists 3 categories of goods that cannot be imported. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Eli Unger

Source: Getty Images

Somalia's 3 banned categories of goods

The Somali government listed the following as prohibited goods:

1. Charcoal — The export and import of charcoal is forbidden under the country's trade restrictions.

2. Narcotics and controlled substances — All narcotic drugs and controlled substances are banned from crossing Somali borders in either direction.

3. Counterfeit goods — Items that are fake or fraudulently produced to imitate genuine products are also prohibited from importation and exportation.

What the restrictions mean for trade

The inclusion of charcoal on the list is notable, as the product has historically been tied to significant environmental and security concerns in the Horn of Africa region. The United Nations previously imposed a ban on Somali charcoal exports due to links between the charcoal trade and the financing of armed groups, making the government's domestic prohibition consistent with longstanding international pressure.

The ban on narcotics and controlled substances aligns with standard international trade law, while the prohibition on counterfeit goods signals an effort to protect legitimate commerce and intellectual property within the country's markets.

Rwanda lists 10 prohibited goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Rwanda has released a list of 10 goods that individuals and foreigners are prohibited from importing or exporting.

The list includes counterfeit currency, narcotic drugs, hazardous waste, mercury-based cosmetics, used tyres, and adult materials.

Source: Legit.ng