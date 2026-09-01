An OAU student, @Teeshineeee, announced her sign-out from her department on social media on August 31, 2026

Her post, which celebrated completing her degree, gathered nearly 15,000 views within hours of going live on X

The custom sign-out shirt she wore featured a game design with a bold message that caught the attention of many online

A student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has set social media buzzing after sharing a photo of herself signing out, wearing a custom graduation shirt that quickly became the focus of her post.

The OAU student, @Teeshineeee, marked the milestone on 31 August 2026 with a short message to her followers.

An OAU student's sign-out t-shirt grabs attention. Photo credit: @Teeshineeee/X

Source: UGC

OAU student signs out with unique shirt

In her viral post, she said:

"I signed out of the University today! ❤️😅"

Attached to the post were images that revealed what truly caught people's attention. Standing in front of a sign reading "FACULTY OF PHARMACY – Nigeria's Premier Pharmacy School," the OAU student wore a custom shirt designed to look like a Scrabble board.

Printed boldly across it were the words "CHECKMATE, PHARMACIST."

The Scrabble concept gave the shirt a playful yet pointed message, signalling that the wearer had successfully completed one of Nigeria's most demanding academic programmes and was ready to claim her place in the profession.

Reactions as OAU pharmacy student signs out

Tee_shine's post gathered 869 likes, 161 retweets, and nearly 15,000 views, with 167 replies flooding in from those who stopped to acknowledge both the milestone and the creative shirt.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who saw the post online. Some of the comments are below:

@Officialsammo said:

"Congratulations to you dear.🥰"

@PrinceUk7pps said:

"Congrats,🍾 nah to see work be war now."

@OreoluwaIsrael8 said:

"Congratulations tee. More success ahead."

See her original post that sparked the reactions below:

OAU graduate displays awards he won

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a recent OAU graduate took to social media to reveal that he had graduated after five years at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Alongside his graduation announcement, the young graduate also shared photos of the many awards he collected during his time on campus.

Source: Legit.ng