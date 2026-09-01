Yosseedesign, a lady on X, shared photos in her sign-out outfit celebrating her graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University

She revealed that her journey to graduating included writing JAMB three times and sitting three post-UTME examinations

Her path also included a one-year pre-degree programme before she was finally admitted and spent seven years at OAU

A lady known on X as Yosseedesign has captured the hearts of thousands online after posting photos in her sign-out outfit to announce that she had finally graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), following one of the most gruelling academic journeys shared on Nigerian social media this year.

In her post, Yosseedesign revealed that her road to a degree was anything but straightforward.

Lady graduates after spending 7 years in OAU. Photo credit: Yosseedesign/ X.

Source: Twitter

Yosseedesign wrote JAMB three separate times, sat for three post-UTME examinations, completed a one-year pre-degree programme, and ultimately spent seven years at OAU before crossing the finish line.

Seven Years in the Making

Her celebration post was brief but deeply felt. Alongside photos showing her beaming in her graduation outfit, she wrote:

"After 3 Jambs, 3 postutme's, 1yr predegree, 7 years in OAU. I'm a Graduate. Thank you Jesus, my heart is full."

For many Nigerian students, the process of gaining university admission is already a stressful chapter on its own. Writing JAMB once can feel like a mountain; writing it three times, sitting post-UTME three times, and still committing to seven years of academic life at OAU speaks to a level of persistence that clearly resonated with her followers.

OAU Graduate Hailed Online

Her post drew an outpouring of congratulations from people moved by the story of someone who simply refused to give up.

Dev Clinton said:

"Congrats yossee. The world is not ready for you yet, and I’m 100% certain you’ll be highly favored."

Ekemini said:

"Congratulations Dear."

Goodness Ibeh added:

"Congratulations. It's neva too late."

See the post below:

LASU student recounts academic journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department.

The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships.

Source: Legit.ng