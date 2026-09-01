Atiku Abubakar filed a suit seeking to disqualify President Tinubu from the 2027 presidential election over an alleged forged NYSC certificate

The 25-paragraph affidavit claims Tinubu submitted a certificate bearing the name 'Tinubu Bola Adekunle' to INEC as far back as 1999

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the case to September 28 and warned parties against discussing the matter in the media

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, fixed September 28 for further proceedings on a suit brought by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar seeking to bar President Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election on grounds of alleged certificate forgery.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, lists Tinubu as the 1st defendant, his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 2nd defendant, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the 3rd defendant.

The federal high court sets September 28 for further proceedings on Atiku’s suit. Photo credit: @atiku/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) joined Atiku as the 2nd plaintiff.

What Atiku alleged in his affidavit

In a 25-paragraph affidavit he personally deposed to, Atiku alleged that the president submitted a bogus National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to INEC to support his qualification for the presidency, Punch reported.

The affidavit drew attention to the fact that the NYSC certificate filed before INEC bears the name "Tinubu Bola Adekunle," which the plaintiffs argue is not the president's name.

"I know that the NYSC certificate is clearly not one obtained by the 1st defendant, as it belongs to one Adekunle," Atiku wrote in the affidavit.

"The said NYSC certificate, bearing the name Tinubu Bola Adekunle, is herein attached and marked as Exhibit P2. I know that the said NYSC certificate is still in existence and in the custody of the 3rd defendant (INEC) and that it is a forgery, as the 1st defendant's name is not Adekunle, and yet he submitted it to the 3rd defendant to be acted upon as genuine," he added.

Atiku also told the court that Tinubu had been relying on the same certificate since 1999, when he first contested the Lagos State governorship election, Vanguard reporte.

The suit asks the court to declare that Tinubu violated section 137(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution and to disqualify him and the APC from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

What happened in court on Tuesday

When the case was called, lawyers led by Mr Omosanya Popoola appeared for the president.

However, Atiku's counsel, Mr Joseph Onu, said the legal team had been unable to personally serve Tinubu with court processes and was reluctant to accept Popoola's appearance as sufficient notice given the sensitivity of the case.

"My lord, this is a very important case, and we do not want to leave any chance for a technicality. We do not want to fall into any trap. But if we have a written undertaking from the 1st defendant to be served through counsel, we will accept," Onu said.

INEC's counsel, Dr Alex Iziyon, SAN, pushed back against the insistence on personal service and called for expedited hearing, noting that the case had been before the court for over 17 days and that INEC was prepared to file its defence within 10 days.

Justice Inyang Ekwo declined to direct the plaintiffs on how to manage their case and adjourned proceedings. The judge also issued a firm warning to all parties against airing case details publicly.

"This case is to be conducted in the court and not in the media, whether it is regular or social. If this case is discussed on social media, I will hold counsel for the party responsible, and I will take very drastic action," Justice Ekwo warned.

PDP merges with oppose parties head of 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) formally endorsed the G-100 initiative, a coalition of 100 opposition figures working to build a unified front against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP described its decision as a response to the hardship Nigerians are experiencing under President Bola Tinubu's administration, arguing that a coordinated opposition effort has become necessary to offer the country an alternative path.

Source: Legit.ng