The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has officially listed 13 types of work permits for establishments registered with it

Several of the UAE work permits carry a validity period of only two years, covering recruits from outside the UAE, transfer cases, and Golden Visa holders

A small number of permits differ in duration, including a three-month student training permit and a one-year juvenile work permit for those aged 15 to 18

The United Arab Emirates, UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has published a full breakdown of the 13 types of work permits it issues to establishments registered with the authority, revealing that the majority of permit categories carry a validity of just two years.

The permits cover a wide range of employment situations, from bringing workers in from abroad to part-time arrangements and freelance work within the country.

The UAE publishes work permits with a two-year validity. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE work permits with 2-year validity

The two-year limit applies to five of the most commonly sought permit types:

Workers recruited from outside the UAE Non-UAE employees transferring between registered establishments Residents currently on family sponsorship who wish to take up employment all fall under this two-year category The same validity period also applies to UAE and GCC nationals working in the private sector Holders of the Golden Visa who need a work permit to be formally employed.

Beyond those, a permit for residents on family sponsorship and a standard permit for Golden Visa holders round out the group of categories governed by the two-year window.

UAE: Shorter-term and specialised permits

Not all 13 permit types follow the two-year rule.

The juvenile work permit, which covers workers between the ages of 15 and 18, is valid for one year only.

The student training and employment permit, intended for 15-year-old students, carries an even shorter duration of just three months.

The national trainee work permit lasts 12 months but can be renewed, providing some flexibility for that category.

The remaining permit types, including temporary work permits, mission work permits, part-time work permits, freelance work permits, and private teacher work permits, are also listed by MoHRE without specific duration details published alongside them, suggesting that the terms for those categories may vary depending on the nature of the role or employer.

Legit.ng had also published that the UAE offers a 14-day single-entry visit visa that can be processed entirely online without visiting an embassy.

UAE urgent processing fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE set out pricing for its 60-day single-entry visit visa, with two processing options available depending on urgency.

Applicants who need faster turnaround can access an urgent processing option, though it comes at a higher cost than the standard route.

Source: Legit.ng