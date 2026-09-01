Drnabie, a pharmacy student, took to X to announce the completion of her Doctor of Pharmacy degree after six gruelling years

She described her journey as spanning 12 semesters, marking what she called a major personal milestone

Her post capturing the raw emotion of finally crossing the finish line drew attention online

A woman identified on X as Drnabie has set social media buzzing after sharing her joy at completing her Doctor of Pharmacy degree, summing up years of academic effort in just a few powerful words.

Writing on X, she announced that she had earned her PharmD qualification after six years of study across 12 semesters. Her post was short but carried unmistakable pride.

Nigerian lady celebrates degree after 6 years of studying pharmacy. Photo credit: @Drnabie/X.

Source: Twitter

6 years, 12 semesters. I DID THAT! PharmD," she wrote.

Six Years to a PharmD

The Doctor of Pharmacy is one of the most demanding professional degrees in healthcare, requiring students to complete extensive coursework, clinical rotations, and examinations before qualifying.

The programme typically spans multiple years, and candidates must demonstrate proficiency across a wide range of pharmaceutical sciences, patient care, and drug therapy management before they are awarded the credential.

For Drnabie, the road stretched across six full years and 12 semesters, a timeline that speaks to the depth and rigour of the qualification she pursued.

Her short but emphatic announcement reflected the kind of relief and pride that only comes after a long and difficult journey.

A Moment of Celebration

What made her post resonate was its simplicity. Rather than offering a lengthy reflection, she let the numbers tell the story: six years, 12 semesters, and a three-letter credential that represents countless hours of studying, clinical work, and perseverance.

The declaration "I DID THAT" carried the weight of someone who had seen the full length of the road and arrived at the destination on her own terms.

The post quickly caught attention online, with users celebrating alongside her and acknowledging the scale of what earning a PharmD demands.

LASU student recounts academic journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department.

The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships.

Source: Legit.ng