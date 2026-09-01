Nigerian troops conducted an intelligence-led operation in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday, August 31

Two senior commanders of a terrorist network led by Kachalla Muhammadu Filani were killed during the assault on a hideout near Kogo Village

The terror kingpin Muhammadu Filani fled the scene with gunshot wounds as the military launched a manhunt across the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Nigerian troops have killed two senior commanders of a terrorist group in Katsina State, in what the military described as a significant setback for one of the region's most feared criminal networks.

Soldiers from Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West, operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, engaged a terrorist group led by kingpin Kachalla Muhammadu Filani in a fierce gun battle.

Troops Kill 2 top commanders of Kachalla Muhammadu Filani's terror group in Katsina. Photo credit: AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The troops carried out the operation after storming a hideout near Kogo Village in Matazu Local Government Area on Monday, August 31.

As reported by Daily Trust, the two commanders killed were Hamisu, widely known as Mamiyo, and Umar Bocho.

According to Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Mamiyo served as the second-in-command to Filani and was a notorious gunrunner. At the same time, Umar Bocho was another key figure within the network.

Filani flees with gunshot wounds.

According to Leadership, Filani himself was not captured during the operation. Danja confirmed that the kingpin managed to escape but sustained gunshot wounds in the process.

Troops have since extended their search across the surrounding terrain in pursuit of the fleeing leader and other members of his group.

The military said eliminating the two commanders would weaken the network's ability to carry out attacks and disrupt its wider criminal operations across the region.

Residents of communities near Matazu told journalists that the group's activities had terrorised several local government areas including Musawa, Dutsinma, Kankia and Kusada, with victims reporting abductions, killings, livestock rustling and interference with farming activities over an extended period.

One resident said the operation had given relief to farmers who had long been unable to safely reach their farmlands.

A community leader, while welcoming the military action, called on troops to maintain pressure on the surviving members to prevent them from regrouping and resuming attacks.

Military urges public to report gunshot victims.

The military issued a public appeal to residents of Matazu and nearby communities, as well as medical workers, to alert security agencies to anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

The call is part of efforts to track down Filani, who is believed to be injured and possibly seeking medical attention in or around the area.

Troops are continuing operations to clear the region of remaining threats linked to the Filani network.

Nigerian troops strike terror group hard in Katsina state.

Source: Original

Military rescues 15 NYSC members, 6 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian military confirmed the rescue of 21 victims, including 15 NYSC corps members, from a forest in Kogi State.

The rescued corps members were among those abducted while travelling from Abuja to Bayelsa State last week.

The military also revealed it neutralised over 332 terrorists and rescued 610 kidnap victims across Nigeria in August alone.

Source: Legit.ng