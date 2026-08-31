A Canadian immigration lawyer has revealed a common mistake that can result in a five-year ban from Canada, warning that most applicants do not realise they are making it

The lawyer described a real case where a person failed to make a complete declaration about their status in their immigration application

The lawyer warned that missing or inconsistent information across applications can be treated as misrepresentation, regardless of the applicant's intent

A Canadian immigration lawyer has issued a stark warning to anyone considering or currently going through the Canadian immigration process, cautioning that a single undisclosed detail could result in a five-year ban from the country.

@fusionlawca, a Nigerian immigration lawyer based in Canada, shared the advisory in a TikTok video that has since gained traction online, particularly among Nigerians and other Africans navigating the Canadian immigration system.

A Canada-based lawyer talks about how to avoid a 5-year ban. Photo credit: @fusionlawca/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Canada: How foreigners can prevent 5-year ban

The lawyer recounted a case from personal experience in which a client failed to declare a previous relationship when submitting an immigration application.

According to him, the person had applied as a single person, believing the omission was harmless, and later attempted to include the partner in a subsequent application.

That inconsistency, however, was enough to raise concerns with immigration authorities. According to the lawyer @fusionlawca, Canadian immigration officials review an applicant's full history, and any detail that does not align across different applications is treated as a red flag.

Even where there was no deliberate attempt to deceive, the outcome can still be classified as misrepresentation.

The immigration lawyer said:

"If information is missing or is inconsistent, it can still be a problem."

What misrepresentation in Canada means

Under Canadian immigration law, misrepresentation carries serious consequences. A finding of misrepresentation can result in a five-year ban from entering or applying to Canada, effectively putting years of plans, finances, and family reunification efforts on hold.

The lawyer emphasised that the responsibility lies with the applicant to ensure every piece of information submitted is complete, consistent, and accurate from the very first application. Correcting gaps later in the process, rather than upfront, can create the very inconsistencies that trigger scrutiny.

Watch the immigration lawyer's full warning below:

Legit.ng has also reported that a Nigerian traveller shared her heartbreaking experience of being "deported" to Nigeria during a transit stop on her way to Canada.

Canada releases updated proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced a new financial threshold for international study permit applicants, effective September 1, 2026.

A single student must now show C$23,448 for living expenses alone, separate from tuition and transport costs.

Source: Legit.ng