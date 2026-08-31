Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shared two photographs from inside a Brooklyn detention facility where he has been held since January

The photos show Maduro in a grey tracksuit making peace signs, with observers noting he appeared to have lost significant weight since his capture

Maduro's message to family came two days after his successor reached an oil agreement with the US and weeks before his 2027 trial date was set

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has shared what appear to be the first photographs taken of him since his detention in the United States, posting the images on X and Telegram alongside a message directed at his grandchildren and supporters.

The pictures show Maduro dressed in a grey tracksuit and flashing peace signs with both hands. Those who have followed his public appearances noted he appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight compared to before his arrest.

Nicolas Maduro appears thinner in a grey tracksuit as he shares peace sign photos after Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes. Photo credit: NicolasMaduro/x

Source: Twitter

According to Al Jazeera, the photos carry a timestamp of June 25, 2026, one day after twin earthquakes killed more than 6,500 people and caused widespread destruction across northern Venezuela.

"I am sending these photos as a small gift to all my grandchildren, to the boys and girls, and to all the good people who love us," Maduro wrote.

"I want you to know that we are standing firm, with our hearts full of your love. We will remain strong, calm and confident: God is with us. God will provide. Venezuela will rise again."

The posts went live on August 30, though the images themselves were taken roughly two days earlier, during the immediate aftermath of the Venezuelan earthquakes.

Maduro's detention conditions

US special forces seized Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from Caracas in January and transferred them to a detention facility in Brooklyn, New York. Both face charges of drug and firearm possession, which they deny. A federal court in New York confirmed in late July that their trial is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2027.

A source close to the former president said Maduro has no access to the internet or newspapers while in custody, but is permitted to speak with family members and lawyers by phone for up to 300 minutes each month, with individual calls capped at 15 minutes.

The AFP news agency said it contacted the detention centre to verify whether the photographs were authentic and had been officially authorised, but received no immediate response.

Oil deal and political transition in Venezuela

The publication of Maduro's message came two days after Delcy Rodriguez, who took over as interim president following his removal, announced what she described as a "historic" oil agreement with the United States, under which American companies would be allowed to operate oil fields inside Venezuela.

AFP reported that it had sought confirmation of the images from detention centre authorities without success.

Venezuelan earthquakes aftermath frames Maduro’s first public images, highlighting his weight loss and resilience. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Nicolás Maduro trial set for June 1, 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal judge in New York has set June 1, 2027 as the start date for the criminal trial of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who both face charges of drug and weapons offences.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein announced the trial date on Wednesday and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for November 17, where motions from both sides will be heard. Maduro and Flores have denied the charges against them.

Source: Legit.ng