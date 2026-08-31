Legit.ng compiled a list of used cars Nigerians can consider, including the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Golf

Their prices range from about N400,000 to N11.8 million, depending on the model, condition and whether they are Nigerian-used or Tokunbo

The cars are recommended for their fuel efficiency, durability, affordable spare parts and ease of maintenance in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Finding an affordable reliable car in Nigeria’s current economic climate can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. With the rising costs of imported foreign-used (“Tokunbo”) vehicles smart buyers are turning their attention to durable fuel-efficient models that won’t break the bank.

5 Cheapest Used Cars to Buy in Nigeria in 2026 Starting at N400,000

Source: UGC

If you are working with a budget your best strategy is to look for vehicles with cheap spare parts, excellent fuel economy and strong mechanic familiarity.

Here are the five most practical used cars you can buy in Nigeria today along with their current market prices.

1. Toyota Corolla (2003–2006)

Popularly dubbed the "Uber Corolla," this generation of the Corolla is arguably the most successful car on Nigerian roads. It is a workhorse that simply refuses to die.

5 Cheapest Used Cars to Buy in Nigeria in 2026 Starting at N400,000

Source: UGC

Why it’s cheap: While Tokunbo models have soared in price, locally used versions remain highly accessible.

While Tokunbo models have soared in price, locally used versions remain highly accessible. The Cost: A Nigerian-used model costs between ₦2.4 million and ₦4.8 million while a clean Tokunbo (foreign-used) version averages ₦7.5 million to ₦8.5 million.

A Nigerian-used model costs between ₦2.4 million and ₦4.8 million while a clean Tokunbo (foreign-used) version averages ₦7.5 million to ₦8.5 million. The Highlights: It offers fuel efficiency making it the ultimate choice for ride-hailing drivers and daily commuters. Furthermore every mechanic in Nigeria can fix a Corolla and its spare parts are sold in every automotive market nationwide.

2. Honda Accord (2003–2007)

Known locally by nicknames like "Baby Boy" (2003) or "End of Discussion / EOD" (2004–2007) this era of the Honda Accord offers a premium feel without the premium price tag.

5 Cheapest Used Cars to Buy in Nigeria in 2026 Starting at N400,000

Source: UGC

Why it’s cheap: Hondas traditionally suffer from steeper depreciation in Nigeria compared to Toyotas due to past reputations for delicate ball joints. This makes them a massive bargain on the used market.

Hondas traditionally suffer from steeper depreciation in Nigeria compared to Toyotas due to past reputations for delicate ball joints. This makes them a massive bargain on the used market. The Cost: You can find Nigerian-used models ranging from ₦2.5 million to ₦3.8 million. If you prefer a foreign-used Tokunbo version prices sit around ₦6 million to ₦8.2 million.

You can find Nigerian-used models ranging from ₦2.5 million to ₦3.8 million. If you prefer a foreign-used Tokunbo version prices sit around ₦6 million to ₦8.2 million. The Highlights: For a fraction of the cost of a Camry you get a comfortable interior, sharp handling and a sleek design that still looks decent today. Just ensure you use the manufacturer-specified fluids to keep it running smoothly.

3. Toyota Camry (2002–2006)

Commonly referred to as the "Big Daddy" or "Pencil Light " this generation of the Toyota Camry is the definition of road royalty. It was built for comfort. It handles the rugged Nigerian terrain surprisingly well.

5 Cheapest Used Cars to Buy in Nigeria in 2026 Starting at N400,000

Source: UGC

Why it’s cheap: Because of its age, older locally used models are highly affordable, yet they retain an incredible amount of utility.

Because of its age, older locally used models are highly affordable, yet they retain an incredible amount of utility. The Cost: A registered Nigerian-used model goes for ₦2.6 million to ₦4.5 million while a foreign-used Tokunbo version typically commands ₦7.5 million to ₦8.8 million.

A registered Nigerian-used model goes for ₦2.6 million to ₦4.5 million while a foreign-used Tokunbo version typically commands ₦7.5 million to ₦8.8 million. The Highlights: It boasts a spacious cabin and soft suspension that glides over potholes better than the Corolla. It is a budget-friendly family sedan that holds its resale value remarkably well.

4. Hyundai Elantra (2011–2014)

If you want something that looks modern tech-savvy and stylish without paying the Toyota Tax " the fifth-generation Hyundai Elantra is a fantastic alternative.

5 Cheapest Used Cars to Buy in Nigeria in 2026 Starting at N400,000

Source: UGC

Why it’s cheap: Korean cars are often priced significantly lower than their Japanese counterparts on the Nigerian used market, despite offering similar reliability.

Korean cars are often priced significantly lower than their Japanese counterparts on the Nigerian used market, despite offering similar reliability. The Cost: Expect to pay between ₦6.5 million and ₦8.4 million for a maintained Nigerian-used model. A foreign-used Tokunbo equivalent ranges from ₦9.5 million to ₦11.8 million.

Expect to pay between ₦6.5 million and ₦8.4 million for a maintained Nigerian-used model. A foreign-used Tokunbo equivalent ranges from ₦9.5 million to ₦11.8 million. The Highlights: You get a sculpted exterior modern dashboard features and excellent fuel economy. It is a choice for young professionals who want a contemporary look on a strict budget.

5. Volkswagen Golf (Golf 3 or 4)

For buyers with the tightest budgets the Volkswagen Golf hatchbacks remain an iconic, timeless choice—especially across southern and north-central Nigeria.

5 Cheapest Used Cars to Buy in Nigeria in 2026 Starting at N400,000

Source: UGC

Why it’s cheap: These are among the oldest running vehicles on the list, meaning entry prices are incredibly low.

These are among the oldest running vehicles on the list, meaning entry prices are incredibly low. The Cost: Older heavily utilized locally used models can still be found for ₦400,000 to ₦1.5 million. Conditioned Golf 4 models average ₦1.8 million to ₦3.5 million depending on the engine type and history.

Older heavily utilized locally used models can still be found for ₦400,000 to ₦1.5 million. Conditioned Golf 4 models average ₦1.8 million to ₦3.5 million depending on the engine type and history. The Highlights: The Golf is built like a tank. It uses German engineering that can withstand severe abuse and its compact size makes it incredibly easy to maneuver through heavy city traffic.

Source: Legit.ng