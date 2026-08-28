Canada Immigration: Who Qualifies for Express Entry and How the CRS Score Works
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) broke down how its Express Entry immigration system works in an August 28 post on X
- IRCC said skilled workers must qualify under at least one of three programmes before entering the Express Entry pool
- Canada uses a points-based Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to rank candidates, with cut-off scores varying between rounds
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Ottawa, Canada - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has clarified how its Express Entry immigration system selects candidates for permanent residence, covering eligibility, scoring and how invitation rounds are conducted.
The latest statement from Canadian authorities comes amid the 'japa' wave, a colloquial Yoruba term meaning “to flee” or “run away,” commonly used to describe young Africans leaving their home countries in search of better economic opportunities and living conditions.
Three pathways into Express Entry pool
The federal immigration department shared the breakdown via its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, August 28, 2026, addressing questions about who qualifies and how the process works from start to finish.
IRCC said skilled workers must first meet the requirements of at least one of three managed programmes to be eligible. These are the Canadian Experience Class, which covers workers who already have Canadian work experience; the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, which is open to workers with experience gained outside Canada; and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, for those qualified in a recognised skilled trade.
Once eligible, candidates must create an Express Entry profile and enter the pool. From there, IRCC conducts rounds of invitations throughout the year, selecting the highest-scoring candidates in each round to apply for permanent residence.
How candidates are scored, selected
Scores in the pool are determined by the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), a points-based framework that assesses a candidate's education, language ability, work experience, skills, and other relevant factors. IRCC makes a CRS calculation tool available on its website so candidates can estimate their own scores before applying.
There is no fixed minimum score that guarantees an invitation. Instead, each round carries its own cut-off score, and only candidates ranked above that threshold are considered. IRCC noted that the cut-off point can shift between rounds depending on the volume and profile of candidates in the pool at the time.
Before each round begins, IRCC decides which category of workers to target, how many candidates to invite, and what the minimum score will be. It then identifies the highest-ranking eligible candidates and issues invitations to apply.
Candidates who receive an invitation must submit a full application, after which IRCC reviews it and makes a decision. The department said processing times differ from one application to the next, as each case carries its own set of circumstances.
IRCC encouraged people interested in the Express Entry process to consult its official immigration resources for detailed guidance on the CRS criteria and programme requirements.
Read more on Canada immigration
- IRCC answers 4 top questions about Canadian citizenship in 2026
- Canada announces new financial requirement for international students: How to apply
Canadian premier: Student visas aren’t settlement
Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reiterated her position that Canada’s student visa is a temporary document, not a pathway to permanent settlement.
Amid the ‘japa’ wave, Smith explained that Nigerians and other foreign nationals who travel to Canada to study should plan to return home after completing their education.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.