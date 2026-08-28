Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) broke down how its Express Entry immigration system works in an August 28 post on X

IRCC said skilled workers must qualify under at least one of three programmes before entering the Express Entry pool

Canada uses a points-based Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to rank candidates, with cut-off scores varying between rounds

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 4 years of experience covering migration and global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has clarified how its Express Entry immigration system selects candidates for permanent residence, covering eligibility, scoring and how invitation rounds are conducted.

The latest statement from Canadian authorities comes amid the 'japa' wave, a colloquial Yoruba term meaning “to flee” or “run away,” commonly used to describe young Africans leaving their home countries in search of better economic opportunities and living conditions.

Canada explains Express Entry eligibility, CRS scores and invitation rounds for skilled workers seeking permanent residence. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney, @Maple_Marigold

Source: Twitter

Three pathways into Express Entry pool

The federal immigration department shared the breakdown via its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, August 28, 2026, addressing questions about who qualifies and how the process works from start to finish.

IRCC said skilled workers must first meet the requirements of at least one of three managed programmes to be eligible. These are the Canadian Experience Class, which covers workers who already have Canadian work experience; the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, which is open to workers with experience gained outside Canada; and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, for those qualified in a recognised skilled trade.

Once eligible, candidates must create an Express Entry profile and enter the pool. From there, IRCC conducts rounds of invitations throughout the year, selecting the highest-scoring candidates in each round to apply for permanent residence.

How candidates are scored, selected

Scores in the pool are determined by the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), a points-based framework that assesses a candidate's education, language ability, work experience, skills, and other relevant factors. IRCC makes a CRS calculation tool available on its website so candidates can estimate their own scores before applying.

There is no fixed minimum score that guarantees an invitation. Instead, each round carries its own cut-off score, and only candidates ranked above that threshold are considered. IRCC noted that the cut-off point can shift between rounds depending on the volume and profile of candidates in the pool at the time.

IRCC says Express Entry cut-off scores can change between invitation rounds depending on the candidates in the pool. Photo credit: Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Before each round begins, IRCC decides which category of workers to target, how many candidates to invite, and what the minimum score will be. It then identifies the highest-ranking eligible candidates and issues invitations to apply.

Candidates who receive an invitation must submit a full application, after which IRCC reviews it and makes a decision. The department said processing times differ from one application to the next, as each case carries its own set of circumstances.

IRCC encouraged people interested in the Express Entry process to consult its official immigration resources for detailed guidance on the CRS criteria and programme requirements.

Read more on Canada immigration

Canadian premier: Student visas aren’t settlement

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reiterated her position that Canada’s student visa is a temporary document, not a pathway to permanent settlement.

Amid the ‘japa’ wave, Smith explained that Nigerians and other foreign nationals who travel to Canada to study should plan to return home after completing their education.

Source: Legit.ng