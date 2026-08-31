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Breaking: APC Chairman Assassinated in Nigeria's Kano State
Politics

Breaking: APC Chairman Assassinated in Nigeria's Kano State

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Suspected kidnappers invaded Rantan community in Bebeji LGA of Kano state on Sunday night, August 30, 2026, opening fire on residents
  • APC ward chairman Alhaji Garba Buba was shot during the attack and taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries
  • A second resident, Sulaiman Zunduma, was also shot and killed instantly during the same attack in Rantan

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Suspected terrorists have reportedly killed the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rantan ward, Bebeji Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano state, along with a second resident, after an overnight attack on the community.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, August 31, the gunmen stormed Rantan on Sunday night, August 30, shooting at residents in what witnesses described as a sudden and violent raid. Garba Buba, who served as the APC ward chairman in Rantan, was shot during the attack and rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his wounds. A second victim, Sulaiman Zunduma, was shot and killed on the spot.

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Suspected kidnappers killed an APC ward chairman and another resident during an overnight attack on a community in Bebeji LGA, Kano state.
Suspected kidnappers kill an APC ward chairman and another resident during an overnight attack in Bebeji LGA, Kano state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

Kano APC ward chairman Buba 'killed'

The Guardian also reported on the unfortunate attack.

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A resident, Hamza Isah Rantan, broke the news in a Facebook post, mourning both men and calling for divine mercy on those injured in the assault.

"On Sunday night kidnappers attacked our town, Rantan, where they shot Alhaji Garab Buha, the APC ward chairman in Rantan, who later died in a hospital. They also killed another resident, Sulaiman Zunduma," he wrote.
"We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and heal the injured."

A screenshot of Rantan's Facebook post on the deadly Kano attack can be viewed below:

Screenshot of a Facebook post by Rantan resident Hamza Isah reporting the deadly attack on the community in Kano state.
A screenshot of Hamza Isah Rantan’s Facebook post reporting the deadly attack in Rantan, Kano state. Photo credit: Hamza Isah Rantan
Source: Facebook
Police operatives and sister security agencies patrol Kano state amid growing concerns over violence and public safety.
Security concerns persist in Kano state as police and other security agencies work to curb rising violence. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

The Kano Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of this report.

Security fears in Kano

The Rantan attack came shortly after the rescue of the Sarkin Noman of Kano state, Yusuf Nadabo Chiromawa, who was abducted by gunmen from the Chiromawa community in Garun Malam Local Government Area. Five people were reported shot and injured during that earlier attack, which took place at around 11 pm on Saturday, August 29.

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Kidnapping for ransom has been rising across northern Nigeria in recent years, with the north-west in particular serving as a corridor for arms and fighters moving through West Africa. The region, which shares borders with Niger, Chad and Benin, has also recorded increasing activity linked to Boko Haram and ISIL (ISIS) fighters.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria

Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and terrorists abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight's global monitoring system and covers incidents across the three-year window.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCNigeria PoliceKano State
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