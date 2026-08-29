Julia Tanimojo enrolled at the University of Lagos in 2018 but spent eight years completing her undergraduate pharmacy programme before finally signing out

COVID-19 and ASUU strikes pushed her off the 2023/2024 convocation list, forcing her to wait longer than she had ever planned

She shared an emotional LinkedIn post celebrating her B.Pharm. degree and invited everyone who had been part of her journey to leave well wishes digitally

Julia Tanimojo, a pharmacy graduate of the University of Lagos, completed her undergraduate degree in August 2026 after eight years on campus, a journey she described as one shaped by waiting, growth, and resilience.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post that drew widespread attention, Julia reflected on what it felt like to finally drop her pen for the last time.

Rather than a straightforward four or five-year programme, her path stretched considerably longer due to circumstances beyond her control.

COVID-19 and ASUU Strikes Delayed Her Graduation

Julia entered the University of Lagos in 2018, expecting to graduate within the standard timeframe. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic and repeated Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes disrupted academic calendars across Nigerian universities, leaving thousands of students in limbo.

She had been due to appear on the 2023/2024 convocation list but instead had to wait until the 2025/2026 list before she could officially sign out.

Rather than allow the delays to define her negatively, she wrote about how the extended time on campus gave her the chance to stretch herself, explore opportunities that frightened her, and develop into a version of herself she is genuinely proud of.

Julia Tanimojo Celebrates 8 Years at UNILAG

She was deliberate about what message she printed on her sign-out shirt, eventually settling on something that felt true to her journey. She also created a digital version of the traditional shirt-signing moment, inviting anyone who had encouraged, prayed for, or cheered her on to leave their well wishes online.

In her LinkedIn post, she acknowledged God and the people who supported her, but made clear that she was equally celebrating herself for showing up consistently through the anxiety, the deadlines, the laughter, and the uncertainty of not knowing when it would finally end.

She signed off with a touch of humour, noting that the day after graduation, she planned to catch up on eight years' worth of sleep.

Reactions from her network poured in quickly.

Christiana Tanimojo wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉👏👍 dear. I'm so proud of you. More grace in Jesus name. Amen."

Abigail Baiyemo added:

"Indeed God rewrites the most beautiful stories. Congratulations my lady."

Ridwan Muhammad said:

"Congratulations, Julia Tanimojo! Well done for your endurance and resilience. Thank you for not giving up. Can't wait to eat your Induction rice."

Source: Legit.ng