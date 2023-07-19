LASU Stargirl, Aminat Imoitesemeh Yusuf, has revealed why she does not see herself as a genius

Yusuf said she believes genius are people who get a grasp of whatever they are reading at a very fast pace

The 23-year-old said her 5.0 CGPA remarkable feat is a manifestation of the belief that hard work pays

Lagos State - Aminat Imoitesemeh Yusuf, the law student, who graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from Lagos State University (LASU) said she does not consider herself a genius.

Yusuf, who set a 40-year-old record in LASU with her remarkable feat, said her performance resulted from hard work, Vanguard reported.

LASU's best-graduating student, Aminat Yusuf says “I don’t consider myself a genius”. Photo Credit: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page

The Edo State indigene linked her intimidating academic record to discipline and focus.

She stated this while speaking virtually during an interactive session at the 2023 edition of Academic Excellence Initiative, AEI, scholar’s Day.

Aminat further stated that she was able to surmount her challenges while in school as a result of good company of like minds

“I don’t consider myself a genius.

“I believe genius are people who find studying very easy. They get a grasp of whatever they are reading at very quick pace. So, if that’s the case, I really can’t say I’m a genius.

“Besides, I am grateful to God almighty for the success and it is a manifestation of the belief that we have that hard work really pays.

What helped me to achieve 5.0 CGPA in LASU - Aminat reveals

She said her self-motivation to achieve a perfect CGPA and the friends she moved with while in school helped her achieve her target.

“When I was pushing for a 5.0 CGPA, most people around me literally said it was not possible because I am studying Law and my discipline has its own technicalities.

“But I was self-motivated and those people started seeing the possibility when I had my first 5.0 GPA.

“Another thing that helped was that I had the right kind of friends. My friends were also academically astute and we studied together.

“We had the same kind of mindset and it was not a coincidence that 3 out of the four of us that were friends and study buddies made a first class and the fourth person finished with a 4.3 CGPA.”

