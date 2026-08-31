Nigerian troops conducted a clearance operation in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State on August 29

Soldiers from Operation FANSAN YAMMA met armed resistance before forcing terrorists to flee the area

The military recovered machine guns, AK-47 rifles, ammunition and six motorcycles during the operation

Troops belonging to the Joint Task Force North West, operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, killed a senior terrorist figure and seized a cache of weapons during a clearance operation in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday, August 29, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday, August 30.

Breaking: Powerful Terrorist Lieutenant Killed, Machine Guns Recovered

Source: Twitter

He said Sector 2 troops advanced into known terrorist strongholds in the area, where they faced armed resistance before gaining the upper hand.

Terrorist Lieutenant Identified and Neutralised

Following the exchange of fire, troops conducted an exploitation of the area and confirmed the killing of a terrorist known as Smally, described as a lieutenant of notorious terrorist leader Kachalla Muhammadu Filani. Danja said the troops responded with superior firepower, which forced the remaining terrorists to abandon the location.

A search of the scene yielded three machine guns, two AK-47 rifles, 11 magazines, and 180 rounds of ammunition.

Soldiers also recovered six motorcycles that the group had been using to carry out attacks in the region.

Military Vows to Sustain Pressure on Terrorist Networks

Danja said the Matazu operation was part of a broader, sustained offensive by Operation FANSAN YAMMA to weaken terrorist networks and disrupt their ability to operate across the Joint Operations Area.

"Troops remain resolute in taking the fight to the terrorists, denying them freedom of action and creating conditions for the restoration of lasting peace and security across affected communities," Danja said.

The military said its forces would continue to target terrorist enclaves in the north-west region until the networks are dismantled and affected communities can return to normal life.

Source: Legit.ng