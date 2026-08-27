Benjamin Uche, a Chemical Engineering graduate, shared photos of his sign-out celebration on X, captioning them with a lighthearted dig at induction protocol

The graduate announced his B.Sc. completion with a message that referenced five years of refusing to quit

His post drew warm congratulations from friends online, including one who teased him about the visible toll the years had taken

Benjamin Uche, a Chemical Engineering graduate, sent his followers into a wave of celebration after sharing photos from his sign-out ceremony on X, marking the end of a five-year undergraduate journey.

Dressed in his sign-out outfit, Benjamin posted the images alongside a caption that balanced pride with humour.

Nigerian chemical engineering graduate goes viral after sign-out post. Photo credit: Benjamin/X.

Source: Twitter

He styled his name with the engineering title ahead of it, writing "Engr. Benjamin Uche (not waiting for induction)" before adding "B.Sc. Chemical Engineering" and a simple but powerful closing line: "5 years of not giving up."

Five Years in the Making

The phrase "not waiting for induction" is a nod to a common experience among Nigerian engineering graduates, who must complete a formal induction ceremony before they are officially recognised as engineers by professional bodies.

Benjamin's choice to claim the title early, tongue firmly in cheek, resonated with many who understood the weight of finally reaching that finish line after years of coursework, examinations, and everything that comes with surviving a demanding science degree in a Nigerian university.

His post quickly drew attention, with friends and followers flooding the comments to share in the moment.

Friends Celebrate Benjamin's Achievement

Rachel's comment, the most colourful of the bunch, suggested that Benjamin's sleepless nights and the stress they left on his face had been a familiar sight to those close to him throughout his studies.

It was the kind of remark only someone who had witnessed the full journey could make, and it landed with warmth.

Wonder woman said:

"congratulations Ben."

Joshua said:

"Congratulations Benjamin."

Rachel Smith added:

"Benjamin!!!!! I am soooo happy for you. Congratulations! Now you can sleep well without showing us your eyebag."

See the post below:

LASU student celebrates first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ayomiposi Akinloye graduated from Lagos State University in August 2026 with a first-class honours degree in Mass Communication.

The LASU graduate shared on LinkedIn how she cried multiple times throughout her university journey, from failed assessments to overwhelming exams.

Source: Legit.ng