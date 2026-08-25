A Lagos State University Epe graduate has shared his BSc Electronics and Computer Engineering result on X, catching widespread attention online

He graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper) from LASU Epe, a campus that students have long described as a tough environment to survive

His post, which thanked God and declared that the campus did not break him, quickly racked up thousands of views

A graduate of Lagos State University's Epe campus has taken to social media to celebrate completing his BSc in Electronics and Computer Engineering with a Second Class Honours (Upper) division, and his post has resonated strongly with students and graduates who know exactly what surviving LASU Epe demands.

The recent LASU graduate, who goes by @fway234 on X, shared the milestone on 18 August 2026, posting alongside graduation photos that quickly drew attention. His message was brief but carried unmistakable weight.

A LASU student celebrates graduating with engineering degree. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

LASU graduate's celebratory post

Writing in a mixture of gratitude and relief, he began with gratitude to God before adding a pointed note directed at the campus itself.

He said:

"Bsc Electronics and Computer Engineering."

"Second Class Honors (upper)"

"Alhamdullilah, Lasu epe didn’t end me.❤️"

His post landed hard with many X users.

Graduating from an engineering programme with an upper credit result is considered a strong academic achievement under any circumstances. Doing so from a campus widely regarded as difficult makes the accomplishment feel even more significant to those familiar with the experience.

The LASU graduate's post accumulated over 27,000 views, 640 likes, and 95 retweets within a short period, suggesting that his story struck a chord well beyond her immediate circle.

See his original post on X below:

In a similar story, a young Nigerian lady was recently inducted as a medical doctor at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. The new graduate stated that she is the firstborn daughter and firstborn granddaughter in her family, making her milestone even more significant.

LASU graduate emerges best in his faculty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos State University graduate shared a deeply personal account of how a difficult childhood transition eventually led him to become the best graduating student in his department.

He studied Computer Science at Lagos State University, earning As in 51 out of 63 courses across his undergraduate years.

Source: Legit.ng