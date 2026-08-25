LASU Engineering Graduate Celebrates Remarkable Achievement, Shares Photos Online
- A Lagos State University Epe graduate has shared his BSc Electronics and Computer Engineering result on X, catching widespread attention online
- He graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper) from LASU Epe, a campus that students have long described as a tough environment to survive
- His post, which thanked God and declared that the campus did not break him, quickly racked up thousands of views
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A graduate of Lagos State University's Epe campus has taken to social media to celebrate completing his BSc in Electronics and Computer Engineering with a Second Class Honours (Upper) division, and his post has resonated strongly with students and graduates who know exactly what surviving LASU Epe demands.
The recent LASU graduate, who goes by @fway234 on X, shared the milestone on 18 August 2026, posting alongside graduation photos that quickly drew attention. His message was brief but carried unmistakable weight.
LASU graduate's celebratory post
Writing in a mixture of gratitude and relief, he began with gratitude to God before adding a pointed note directed at the campus itself.
He said:
"Bsc Electronics and Computer Engineering."
"Second Class Honors (upper)"
"Alhamdullilah, Lasu epe didn’t end me.❤️"
His post landed hard with many X users.
Graduating from an engineering programme with an upper credit result is considered a strong academic achievement under any circumstances. Doing so from a campus widely regarded as difficult makes the accomplishment feel even more significant to those familiar with the experience.
The LASU graduate's post accumulated over 27,000 views, 640 likes, and 95 retweets within a short period, suggesting that his story struck a chord well beyond her immediate circle.
See his original post on X below:
In a similar story, a young Nigerian lady was recently inducted as a medical doctor at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. The new graduate stated that she is the firstborn daughter and firstborn granddaughter in her family, making her milestone even more significant.
LASU best graduating student who won N30m gives shout-out to secondary school teachers, shares story
LASU graduate emerges best in his faculty
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos State University graduate shared a deeply personal account of how a difficult childhood transition eventually led him to become the best graduating student in his department.
He studied Computer Science at Lagos State University, earning As in 51 out of 63 courses across his undergraduate years.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng