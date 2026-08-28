Adaeze Ashibuogwu graduated from LASU with a First Class Honours in Economics, ranking in the top 3.44% of over 7,600 students in the Class of 2025

Her father's advice steered her away from Accounting towards Economics, a decision she credited with opening unexpected doors throughout her university years

She balanced her degree with ICAN professional exams, rewrote two papers, and still built a record of leadership, research, and global recognition along the way

Adaeze Ashibuogwu, a Lagos State University graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the story behind her First Class Honours degree in Economics and the father's advice that quietly redirected her entire future.

In a post that resonated with many young Nigerians navigating academic and career decisions, Adaeze revealed that she had originally planned to study Accounting. Four years ago, a single conversation changed that.

LASU student who gained admission at 17 bags first-class degree, shares story. Photo: Adaeze Ashibogwu

Source: UGC

Her father challenged her to consider Economics instead, pointing out that she could still pursue the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) professional qualification alongside the degree.

It was advice she admitted she never expected to follow, but one she is now deeply grateful for.

First-Class finish at LASU

Adaeze graduated from the Department of Economics at LASU in 2025 with a CGPA of 4.64 out of 5.00, placing her in the top 3.44 per cent of a graduating class of 7,621 students. She was also recognised as one of the five most diligent students in her department.

In her LinkedIn post, she stated that her university years were far from smooth. She described crying after difficult exams, feeling discouraged, and having to rewrite two ICAN papers at different levels.

Balancing university lectures, faculty exams, and the ICAN Accounting Technicians Scheme simultaneously, she said, sometimes felt overwhelming. Yet she kept showing up.

LASU graduate's achievement beyond the lecture hall

What makes Adaeze's story striking is how much she built beyond her coursework. She served as Deputy Lead Organiser for TEDxLASU 2024, held the position of Public Relations Officer for the Aspiring Economists Forum at LASU, and represented Delta State students as a Clerk in their national association.

Her research profile is equally impressive for an undergraduate. She contributed to a study on electronic banking and economic growth in Nigeria and co-authored a separate paper on climate-induced migration and national policy responses. She also earned scholarships under both the African Economic Scholars Program and the Africa Macroeconomic Analysts Program, and was named Best Policy Debater at the African Economic Scholars Program.

On the global stage, she served as a virtual delegate for Nigeria at the World Bank Group Youth Summit in both 2025 and 2026, joined the Millennium Campus Network Fellowship in 2024, and took on the role of Global Youth Ambassador for Theirworld. She also received a commendation letter from the LASU Vice-Chancellor for her volunteering work.

Adaeze closed her post by reflecting on the girl who entered university at 17, uncertain and anxious, and emerged with a degree, a professional qualification in progress, and a career already taking shape.

Supporters celebrate first-class graduate online

Williams A. said:

"That's my girl!!!! Proud of you, my smallie"

Mautonthen Hunwi said:

"Congratulations Adaeze Ashibuogwu, AAT. I've witnessed your excellence firsthand!"

Chinedu E. Nwafor said:

"Congratulations Ada! Well deserved. The best is yet to come."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng