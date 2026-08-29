Lagos has started training rice millers and regulatory agencies on fortified rice production to improve nutrition and expand the state’s rice industry

The global fortified rice market is expected to grow to $38.4 billion by 2035, while Nigeria’s rice consumption is projected to reach 8.6 million tonnes in 2025/26

Lagos is promoting Eko Fortified Rice as part of efforts to increase access to nutritious rice and strengthen the local rice value chain

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Lagos State Government has commenced training for rice millers and regulatory agencies on the production of fortified rice as demand for more nutritious staple foods continues to grow globally.

The three-day programme, held in Lagos, is designed to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and skills needed to produce fortified rice while preparing the state’s rice industry to benefit from the growing international market.

Rice Business Set for Major Boom as Lagos Trains Millers on Fortified Rice Production

Source: UGC

Nigeria’s huge rice consumption creates opportunity

The Lagos State Government said Nigeria’s high consumption of rice makes the staple an effective vehicle for delivering important nutrients to millions of people.

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service shows that Nigeria’s rice consumption is expected to rise to 8.6 million metric tonnes in the 2025/26 marketing year.

The figure represents a 5% increase from the 8.2 million tonnes projected for the previous marketing year.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Systems, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, said the country’s huge rice consumption presents an opportunity to improve nutrition through fortification.

“Rice is the singular food product that best reaches everybody, from the youngest to the oldest,” Fashola said.

He explained that fortifying rice could help provide essential micronutrients, especially to children and young people, because of how widely the staple is consumed.

Lagos expands fortified rice production

Fashola noted that rice fortification remains relatively new in Nigeria, with only a few mills currently having the required capacity.

“Rice fortification is still in its infancy. There are only about six rice mills that have the capacity for fortification across Nigeria,” he said.

He stressed the need to increase production capacity while creating greater awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of fortified rice.

Lagos has already introduced Eko Fortified Rice as part of its rice product range, alongside Eko Rice Farm Fresh and Eko Rice Classic.

The fortified variety contains important micronutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12.

Rice Business Set for Major Boom as Lagos Trains Millers on Fortified Rice Production

Source: Getty Images

The state launched its rice fortification plant and Fortified Eko Rice at the Lagos State Rice Mill in Imota, Ikorodu, in November 2025. The government said the facility is one of the few rice mills in Nigeria equipped to fortify rice with essential micronutrients.

Fashola said Lagos would continue collaborating with rice millers, regulatory bodies and development partners to promote fortified rice and improve the state’s rice value chain.

Source: Legit.ng