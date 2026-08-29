KC Luxury’s latest move amid NDLEA case gets people talking

Lagos socialite KC Luxury filed a lawsuit against the NDLEA demanding N190 million in damages over his arrest and detention

The Federal High Court is being asked to grant KC Luxury bail as he contests his continued detention by the anti-drug agency

NDLEA arrested KC Luxury at Lagos airport on August 13, 2026, linking him to a cartel connected to a 184.5kg drug seizure

Lagos socialite Afolabi Kazeem, widely known as KC Luxury, has taken legal action against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, filing a suit at the Federal High Court in which he is demanding N190 million in damages.

The flamboyant businessman is challenging both the circumstances of his arrest and his continued detention, asking the court to grant him bail while the matter is being heard.

KC Luxury makes unexpected move as NDLEA drug cartel case unfolds. Credit: KC Luxury

Source: Instagram

KC Luxury was picked up by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on August 13, 2026.

Authorities say he was on the verge of boarding a business-class flight to Paris when he was apprehended.

How KC Luxury's Arrest Unfolded

His arrest came on the heels of a significant drug bust, after the agency intercepted 184.5kg of drug from a courier company operating in Lagos. Investigators linked KC Luxury to the cartel believed to be behind the shipment.

NDLEA chairman Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa did not mince words when addressing the case. He said KC Luxury's presence at the airport was no coincidence, describing it as a deliberate bid to evade justice.

"This cartel leader did not walk into our custody voluntarily; he intended to flee the country on a business-class flight to Paris," the NDLEA chairman said.

KC Luxury's Legal Fight

By approaching the Federal High Court, KC Luxury is formally contesting the legality of his ongoing detention and pushing back against what his legal team apparently views as an overreach by the agency.

The N190 million damages claim signals that his defence is going on the offensive, framing the arrest as a rights violation rather than a legitimate enforcement action.

The case has attracted considerable attention given KC Luxury's profile as a well-known figure in Lagos social circles, and it puts the spotlight once again on the NDLEA's aggressive campaign against high-profile drug networks in Nigeria.

KC Luxury takes action amid drug cartel allegations, NDLEA case. Credit: KC Luxury

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky reacts to KC Luxury arrest

Legit.ng also reported that crossdresser Bobrisky fired back at people he said only found the courage to criticise KC Luxury after the socialite was arrested, branding their behaviour deeply hypocritical.

Bobrisky also extended his criticism to what he described as close associates abandoning KC Luxury at his lowest point.

He made it clear that, in his view, condemning an action and standing by a friend are not mutually exclusive.

Source: Legit.ng