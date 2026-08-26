TikTok user Baby yo posted a video of herself working at a filling station, revealing she graduated with a 2:1 degree

The young Nigerian woman spoke candidly about the reality of starting from the bottom despite her academic achievement

Her honest post resonated widely online as many Nigerians shared similar experiences of struggling after graduation

A Nigerian woman who graduated with a second-class upper degree has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a candid video of herself working at a petrol filling station, speaking openly about the difficulty of building a life from nothing.

TikTok user Baby yo posted the video, which showed her at work behind the counter at the filling station.

Fuel attendant posts her final year result. Photo credit: @Baby yo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Baby yo addressed viewers in Pidgin English, pushing back against any perceived judgement about her current situation.

Nigerian Graduate Speaks Her Truth

"Omor no be my fault say I graduate with 2:1. Come dey work for filling station," she said in the video.

Her words struck a nerve with many Nigerians who recognised the painful gap between academic success and economic reality.

A 2:1 degree, known in Nigerian universities as a second-class upper division, is considered a strong academic result and is often a requirement for entry-level corporate jobs and graduate programmes.

Yet, for many young Nigerians navigating a difficult job market, good grades have not translated into immediate opportunities.

Nigerians Offer Words of Support

The comment section quickly filled with messages of encouragement from Nigerians who either related to her situation or wanted to lift her spirits.

@nity nity said:

"Still putting something in the table we all are going to win."

@GODSOWN PLYWOOD said:

"My dear believe you are amazingly well for yourself, after my nysc for worked for organisation for 6months without salary and I was glad doing it but today I have a business of my own that God is the controller of it, no pain last forever."

@Innocent added:

"No condition is permanent you should thank the mighty that you are a graduate."

See the post below:

Graduate now works at fuel station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who is a university graduate went viral after he posted photos showing what he does for a living.

According to the man's post, he has completed his education and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Source: Legit.ng