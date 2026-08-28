The EFCC facilitated the extradition of Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle to the US on August 26, 2026

The FCI linked both men to separate sextort1on cases involving male minors aged 13 to 17 in the United States

Olawale's extradition followed a Court of Appeal ruling in July 2026 that overturned an earlier Federal High Court refusal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - Two Nigerian men, Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle, were extradited to the United States on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to face prosecution over sextort1on schemes that led to the deaths of two American teenage boys.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 facilitated the handover following separate investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

EFCC extradites 2 Nigerians to the US to face justice for their online crime. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The EFCC disclosed that the FBI linked both men to the sexual exploitation and financial extortion of male minors between the ages of 13 and 17.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, August 28, 2026, via the EFCC X handle @officialEFCC.

EFCC explains how the scheme worked

According to the EFCC, the suspects used Child Sexual Abuse Material to blackmail their victims into paying money through gift cards, cryptocurrency, and money remitters. In one case, a 13-year-old American boy received a direct message on Instagram from an account that proposed an exchange of naked photographs.

The sender then threatened to share the boy's images with his Instagram contacts unless he paid money. Communications reportedly continued even after the minor indicated he intended to take his own life.

The FBI subsequently developed intelligence identifying those allegedly involved and formally requested EFCC support in locating, investigating, and prosecuting the individuals under Nigerian law.

Court battle preceded Olawale's extradition

Adekunle was arrested after the EFCC completed its investigations and brought him before the Commission. Olawale's case required a longer legal battle.

The FBI sought his extradition on a seven-count charge that included sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, interstate threatening communications, and distribution of child pornogr@phy.

The EFCC filed extradition proceedings at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Suit No. FHC/L/CS/353/2024, before Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa. On June 10, 2024, the court refused the application.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation appealed the decision, and on July 7, 2026, the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, in Appeal No. CA/LAG/CV/721/2024, set aside the lower court's ruling, clearing the path for Olawale's transfer to the US.

The EFCC said the extraditions reflect the ongoing partnership between the Commission and the FBI in combating transnational internet crimes, particularly those targeting minors.

EFCC takes action over Peller’s wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peller revealed that the EFCC invited him after someone reportedly reported the money sprayed at his wedding to Jarvis.

The content creator explained what he believes saved him during the agency’s investigation into the funds displayed at the ceremony.

Peller also questioned why some people allegedly focus on reporting wealthy individuals instead of working to improve their own finances.

Source: Legit.ng