The Nigeria Police Force launched an online portal where Nigerians can report crimes directly without visiting a police station

The portal covers crimes ranging from theft and kidnapping to fraud, domestic violence, and suspicious activity

The police also listed emergency helpline numbers for urgent or life-threatening situations and a separate channel for reporting officer misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a dedicated online portal that allows Nigerians to report crimes directly, removing the need to visit a police station in person.

The portal, hosted on the official NPF website at https://www.npf.gov.ng/report-crime, allows anyone who has witnessed, experienced, or has information about a criminal incident to file a report from any internet-enabled device.

Nigerian Police Shares Website to Report Crime Immediately Without Going to Station

Source: Facebook

Crimes that can be reported online

The types of incidents covered by the platform include theft, burglary, assault, physical violence, kidnapping, abduction, fraud, cybercrime, armed robbery, domestic violence, missing persons, property damage, vandalism, suspicious activity, and traffic-related offences.

Once a report has been submitted, users can track its progress using a report reference number provided by the system, allowing them to follow up without additional visits to a station.

Report the crime here online:

Emergency lines and misconduct reporting

The police force was clear that the online portal is not designed for emergencies. Anyone in immediate danger or dealing with an urgent, life-threatening situation was directed to contact the NPF through dedicated emergency helplines: 08057000001, 08057000002, 09133333785, and 09133333786.

The NPF also set up a separate reporting channel specifically for complaints involving police officers. Cases of misconduct, abuse of power, extortion, or professional violations by officers are to be submitted through that dedicated misconduct channel rather than the general crime reporting form.

The force added a clear warning on the platform: knowingly filing a false report is a criminal offence and could lead to prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng