Bashir el-Rufai, son of jailed former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai, turned on his own brother Bello in a series of posts on X

Bashir accused Bello of staying loyal to Governor Uba Sani until he sensed he was being sidelined before switching to the family's side

The public fallout exposed deeper cracks in the el-Rufai family as their father remains in custody facing fraud charges

Bashir El-Rufai, son of detained former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, launched a fierce public attack against his brother Bello on Saturday, August 29, posting a string of expletive-laden messages on X that exposed a bitter rift within the family.

The outburst centred on Bello's political decisions in recent months. Bello El-Rufai, who represents the Kaduna North federal constituency, had remained with the All Progressives Congress (APC) even after their father quit the party in March 2025.

Bashir el-Rufai publicly blasted his brother Bello on X. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

He only defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 7, 2026, joining Nasir El-Rufai in his new political home.

Bashir alleged that Bello chose to stay close to Kaduna Governor Uba Sani for as long as it served his personal interests, and only began invoking family loyalty once he sensed Sani was cutting him loose.

Bashir's allegations against Bello

"Stuck with Uba Sani until he realized he is being dumped then suddenly remembered family loyalty and moved to ADC. Where was he since? Purely serving his interest," Bashir wrote in one of the posts.

He also claimed Bello had stayed silent while others openly criticised the Kaduna governor, and went further to say Bello had pressured him to tone down his own public criticism of Sani. Calling his brother a hypocrite, Bashir wrote: "At this stage in my life, I hate nonsense."

Some posts were later deleted. Those that remained included allegations touching on fertility and drug use, though Bashir provided no evidence to support those specific claims.

Uba Sani, the current Kaduna governor, was once a close political ally of Nasir El-Rufai before the two fell out following Sani's victory in the 2023 governorship election.

El-Rufai family under pressure

The very public sibling dispute comes while Nasir El-Rufai himself remains in detention, having been held since February 2026 over alleged financial misconduct during his time as Kaduna governor between 2015 and 2023.

On April 13, 2026, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) brought him before the Kaduna High Court on an amended nine-count charge of alleged fraud and abuse of office.

Separately, the Department of State Services (DSS) is also prosecuting him at the Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations of wiretapping.

ICPC arrests El-Rufai's personal doctor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the operatives of the ICPC arrested Professor Bello Abubakar, El-Rufai's personal doctor. Abubakar was arrested for allegedly misleading the ICPC to believe that El-Rufai was being attended to at the National Hospital in Abuja.

However, it was discovered that El-Rufai was holding a meeting with Kaduna ADC governorship candidate Isa Ashiru Kudan.

Source: Legit.ng