A group called Concerned Ika Indigenes, Abuja Branch, declared support for George Ogbormeh, a lawyer, to represent Ika Federal Constituency in 2027

The group cited Ogbormeh's legal background and knowledge of federal budgets and policy as key reasons Ika needs him in the Green Chamber

Concerned Ika Indigenes urged voters to reject money politics and godfatherism in favour of competence and accountability

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A group of Ika indigenes based in Abuja has publicly thrown its weight behind George Ogbormeh ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling on Ika sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to support his bid for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The group, Concerned Ika Indigenes, Abuja Branch, made its position known through a statement released to Legit.ng on Saturday, August 29, 2026, describing the moment as one that demands "unity, clarity and decisive action."

Ika indigenes in Abuja endorse George Ogbormeh for Ika Federal Constituency in the 2027 House of Representatives election. Photo credit: Bar George Ogbormeh

Source: Facebook

Why group is backing Ogbormeh

At the centre of the group's argument is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain's professional background as a legal practitioner. The group argued that Ika Federal Constituency of Delta state needs someone who understands how legislation works, how federal budgets are structured, and how to secure strategic committee positions in the National Assembly.

"In Abuja, we do not need another silent seat warmer. We need a voice that can interrogate policy, defend Ika interests on the floor, attract projects and ensure that Ika gets its fair share of federal appointments, infrastructure and social programs," the group said.

The group also pointed to infrastructure gaps and social challenges facing communities across the constituency, including the poor state of roads connecting Agbor, Owa, Mbiri, and Igbodo, high youth unemployment, weak primary healthcare services, and limited federal investment in education and industry. It described Ogbormeh as someone who has long engaged with town unions and community causes and is now ready to convert that goodwill into concrete results.

Ika group speaks against money politics

Beyond the candidate's credentials, the group used its statement to challenge what it called a culture of complacency among Ika voters. It warned against allowing money politics, ethnic sentiment, or godfatherism to determine the outcome of the election.

"Ika people are known for industry, intelligence and unity when it matters most. Let us not be distracted by money politics, ethnic sentiments, or godfatherism. Let us choose capacity," the group said, adding a direct call to action for voters to mobilise within their wards, families, churches, and associations.

Concerned Ika Indigenes call for better representation in the 2027 elections, describing it as a generational choice. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The group framed the 2027 contest as a generational decision, arguing that continued acceptance of poor representation would only deepen the cycle of neglect.

"Barr. George represents a break from that cycle. He represents accountability, service and a readiness to be measured by performance, not by promises," it said.

The statement closed with an appeal for solidarity:

"Ika First. Ika Together. Ika Forward."

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Source: Legit.ng