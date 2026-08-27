President Tinubu and the Nigeria Governors' Forum agreed to set up a joint Federal and State committee to reduce transport fares

The Presidential CNG Initiative has converted over 120,000 vehicles nationwide, with 100,000 additional conversion kits in the pipeline

Tinubu directed the rollout of 500 more CNG refuelling stations, bringing the total target to 1,000 stations across Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu announced on Wednesday, August 27, 2026, that the Federal Government and state governors have agreed to slash transport fares across Nigeria, with the changes expected to take effect from October 1, 2026.

Tinubu made the announcement in a statement released from Aso Villa, Abuja, following a meeting with the Nigeria Governors' Forum.

Tinubu, Governors Announce Plan to Cut Transport Fares Nationwide, Mention How It Will Be Done

Source: Getty Images

He said governors had, on their own accord, resolved to take immediate steps to bring down transportation costs in their states, with a focus on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles.

CNG conversion push

The President said the government's Presidential CNG Initiative had already converted more than 120,000 vehicles nationwide, with over 100,000 additional conversion kits being prepared. He added that conversion centres and refuelling infrastructure are being expanded across the country.

Through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, the Federal Government is currently financing more than 100 gas projects nationwide. These include 15 CNG mother stations and 86 daughter stations. In May 2026, Tinubu commissioned four of these projects across Lagos, Abuja and Owerri, among them a 15-station refuelling network in Lagos and an Abuja facility capable of serving 1,000 cars and tricycles and 50 trucks and buses daily.

Tinubu also directed the rollout of an additional 500 CNG refuelling stations, on top of the 500 already ordered earlier in the year, bringing the programme's total target to 1,000 stations across Nigeria.

October 1 target for lower fares

The President said a vehicle powered by CNG spends 60 to 80 per cent less on fuel than one running on petrol, and that Nigerians should begin to feel those savings through reduced transport fares by the October 1 deadline.

"We have agreed that cheaper fuel should result in cheaper fares!" Tinubu said in the statement.

He noted that intra-state transport is where Nigerians bear the sharpest cost burden and where state governments have the most direct control. A joint Federal and State committee will be established to begin implementing the agreed measures immediately.

"Each tier of government must keep doing its part and work together for the benefit of every Nigerian," Tinubu said.

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Source: Legit.ng