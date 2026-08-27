Union Bank of Nigeria opened applications for its 2026 Management Trainee Programme, targeting graduates across Nigeria

Applicants must hold a minimum of Second-Class Lower or HND Lower Credit and must not be older than 27 years

The bank also opened a Tech Bootcamp track for candidates with a background in Computer Science or Engineering

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Union Bank of Nigeria has opened applications for its 2026 Management Trainee Programme, inviting young graduates who meet the eligibility requirements to apply before the August 28, 2026 deadline.

Bank opens 2026 Graduate Trainee applications for eligible candidates across Nigeria. Photo: Union Bank

Source: UGC

The programme is designed to develop high-performing graduates into well-rounded bankers through technical and soft skills training, on-the-job experience, and exposure to multiple areas of the bank's operations.

Union Bank described it as a structured pathway for young talent who are ready to grow into future leadership roles within the institution.

Who Can Apply for the Management Trainee Programme

To be eligible for the Management Trainee track, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university with at least a Second-Class Lower division, or an HND with at least a Lower Credit.

Applicants must also have a minimum of five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in no more than two sittings.

Age is a key criterion. Candidates must be 27 years old or younger at the time of application.

Successful completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme is also compulsory, meaning applicants must hold either a discharge certificate or a certificate of exemption before applying.

Tech Bootcamp Track Also Available

Alongside the main Management Trainee Programme, Union Bank is also recruiting for a Tech Bootcamp.

This track is open to graduates with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Numerical Sciences, or a related field, as well as those who hold a relevant professional IT certification.

The academic, age, O'Level, and NYSC requirements remain the same as those for the Management Trainee Programme.

Union Bank has launched applications for its 2026 graduate recruitment programme Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

The bank said successful participants in both tracks will benefit from continuous learning opportunities, including access to learning academies, mentorship, professional partnerships, and departmental rotations designed to broaden their experience.

Interested candidates can visit the Union Bank careers page at www.unionbankng.com/careers/ to submit their applications. The deadline for both programmes is August 28, 2026.

Application link below

Stanbic IBTC opens applications

In a related development, Stanbic IBTC stated that the programme is an intensive initiative aimed at identifying and developing young, resourceful individuals passionate about building fast-tracked careers.

Stanbic IBTC noted that the Digital Graduate Trainee Programme is targeted at candidates with strong academic backgrounds and technical capabilities.

The bank emphasised that both steps must be completed for a successful submission.

Source: Legit.ng