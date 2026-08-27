Union Bank 2026 Management Trainee Programme: Requirements and How to Apply
- Union Bank of Nigeria opened applications for its 2026 Management Trainee Programme, targeting graduates across Nigeria
- Applicants must hold a minimum of Second-Class Lower or HND Lower Credit and must not be older than 27 years
- The bank also opened a Tech Bootcamp track for candidates with a background in Computer Science or Engineering
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Union Bank of Nigeria has opened applications for its 2026 Management Trainee Programme, inviting young graduates who meet the eligibility requirements to apply before the August 28, 2026 deadline.
The programme is designed to develop high-performing graduates into well-rounded bankers through technical and soft skills training, on-the-job experience, and exposure to multiple areas of the bank's operations.
Union Bank described it as a structured pathway for young talent who are ready to grow into future leadership roles within the institution.
Who Can Apply for the Management Trainee Programme
To be eligible for the Management Trainee track, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university with at least a Second-Class Lower division, or an HND with at least a Lower Credit.
Applicants must also have a minimum of five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in no more than two sittings.
Age is a key criterion. Candidates must be 27 years old or younger at the time of application.
Successful completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme is also compulsory, meaning applicants must hold either a discharge certificate or a certificate of exemption before applying.
Tech Bootcamp Track Also Available
Alongside the main Management Trainee Programme, Union Bank is also recruiting for a Tech Bootcamp.
This track is open to graduates with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Numerical Sciences, or a related field, as well as those who hold a relevant professional IT certification.
The academic, age, O'Level, and NYSC requirements remain the same as those for the Management Trainee Programme.
The bank said successful participants in both tracks will benefit from continuous learning opportunities, including access to learning academies, mentorship, professional partnerships, and departmental rotations designed to broaden their experience.
Interested candidates can visit the Union Bank careers page at www.unionbankng.com/careers/ to submit their applications. The deadline for both programmes is August 28, 2026.
Stanbic IBTC opens applications
In a related development, Stanbic IBTC stated that the programme is an intensive initiative aimed at identifying and developing young, resourceful individuals passionate about building fast-tracked careers.
Stanbic IBTC noted that the Digital Graduate Trainee Programme is targeted at candidates with strong academic backgrounds and technical capabilities.
The bank emphasised that both steps must be completed for a successful submission.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.