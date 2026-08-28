New Zealand Immigration has published the qualification requirements foreigners must meet to apply for a post-study work visa

The requirements differ based on the level and type of qualification completed, as well as how long the applicant studied in New Zealand

Non-degree holders face an additional condition that degree graduates do not, making the qualification level a key factor in eligibility

New Zealand Immigration has outlined the categories of international graduates who qualify to apply for a post-study work visa, setting clear conditions based on the type and level of qualification completed in the country.

The guidance, published on the official New Zealand Immigration website, applies in 2026 and is intended to help foreign students determine their eligibility after finishing their studies in New Zealand.

New Zealand names the graduates who qualify for a post-study work visa. Photo Credit: Fiona Goodall

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New Zealand: Who qualifies for post-study work visa

According to New Zealand Immigration, three categories of graduates can apply for the visa:

1. Graduates who completed a degree qualification at Level 7 on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework and studied full-time for at least 30 weeks in New Zealand.

2. Graduates who completed a qualification at Level 8, 9, or 10 on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework, studied full-time for at least 30 weeks in New Zealand.

3. Graduates who completed a non-degree qualification at Level 4 to 7, studied full-time in New Zealand for the full duration required to earn the qualification, and whose qualification appears on the official list of qualifications eligible for a Post Study Work Visa.

New Zealand post-study work visa: Key differences between the categories

Applicants in the first two categories only need to show they studied full-time for a minimum of 30 weeks in New Zealand. However, those in the third category face stricter conditions. They must have studied for the entire duration of their programme and their qualification must be specifically listed as eligible.

The level of qualification a graduate holds therefore directly affects how straightforward their application will be. Degree holders at Level 7 and above have a simpler threshold to meet, while holders of non-degree qualifications at lower levels must satisfy the additional eligibility list requirement.

New Zealand Immigration noted that eligibility may also depend on when the applicant originally applied for their student visa, meaning graduates should check the official guidance to confirm which rules apply to their specific circumstances before submitting an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named only one country whose pregnant women are eligible for free maternity care in the country.

New Zealand names categories eligible to sponsor parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had mentioned the categories of people who can sponsor their parents on a special visa.

According to New Zealand Immigration, the sponsorship arrangement allows parents to relocate to New Zealand provided their adult child meets the financial and residency requirements tied to the visa programme.

In all cases, sponsors must hold New Zealand citizenship or residency and must have been resident in the country for a minimum of three years.

Source: Legit.ng