Aminu Farouk set his sights on a First Class when he gained admission into Lagos State University

He held multiple leadership positions across student bodies throughout his time at LASU, including serving as president of the Rotaract Club

Farouk announced his final CGPA on LinkedIn in August 2026, sharing his thoughts on balancing academics with responsibility

Aminu Farouk, a Political Science Education graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), went viral in August 2026 after he took to LinkedIn to announce his final CGPA, candidly acknowledging that it fell short of the First Class he had originally set out to achieve.

Farouk shared that he entered LASU with a clear academic target in mind, but left with a CGPA of 4.33 out of 5.00, which placed him among the top four students in his class.

Lagos State University Student Who Aimed for First Class Announces Final CGPA, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

Rather than frame the result as a disappointment, he chose to put it in a broader context, pointing to the weight of responsibilities he had carried alongside his studies throughout his university years.

The Leadership Roles Farouk Held at LASU

His record of service and leadership at LASU was substantial. Farouk served as President of the Rotaract Club of Lagos State University and Chairperson of the Political Science Education Class of 2026. He was also an honourable member of the Federation of Epe Division Students' Association, where he chaired two committees, and held a seat on the Education Students' Representative Council, chairing several committees there as well.

He additionally served as an honourable member of the National Union of Lagos State Students and took on various other leadership roles, leading projects and raising funds along the way.

Reflecting on what the grade represented, Farouk wrote that his 4.33 was proof that he could carry both academic demands and serious responsibility at the same time without caving under pressure.

"I leave university with a strong degree, strong experiences, and a strong name," he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Classmates and Peers React to Farouk's Announcement

The post drew warm responses from those who knew him.

Salau Ameerah said:

"Congratulations champ! Greater heights ahead."

Abdullah Abdulazeez said:

"Congratulations, bro 🎉 Baarakallaahu feeh."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng