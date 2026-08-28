10 Companies in Nigeria That Paid the Most in Staff Salaries in One Year
- Access Holdings recorded the highest staff salary bill at N459.80 billion, followed by UBA and FirstHoldCo
- Seplat Energy had the highest average annual salary at N64.28 million per employee, while Dangote Cement recorded the lowest
- The ranking is based on total wages and salaries and each company's disclosed workforce in 2025
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
An analysis of financial statements of companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has revealed the companies that spent the most on staff wages and salaries in 2025.
Access Holdings topped the ranking, followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FirstHoldCo.
Other companies on the list include Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, Julius Berger Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Stanbic IBTC, Seplat Energy and MTN Nigeria.
The companies operate across banking, telecommunications, oil and gas, construction and manufacturing.
Average annual pay was calculated by dividing each company's total wages and salaries by its disclosed workforce. Monthly averages were derived by dividing the annual figure by 12.
Access Holdings
Access Holdings paid N459.80 billion in staff salaries in 2025, up 28.57% from N357.62 billion in 2024.
The company had 9,960 employees, resulting in an average annual salary of N46.16 million, or approximately N3.85 million monthly.
UBA ranks second
UBA paid N359.33 billion in staff salaries, representing a 20.74% increase from N297.60 billion in 2024.
With 10,814 employees, the bank's average annual salary stood at N33.23 million, equivalent to about N2.77 million monthly.
FirstHoldCo
FirstHoldCo recorded N304.76 billion in staff salaries, up 33.02% from N229.10 billion in 2024.
Its workforce increased to 10,909 employees, producing an average annual salary of N27.94 million, or approximately N2.33 million monthly.
Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement spent N259.52 billion on staff salaries, an 11.49% increase from N232.78 billion in 2024.
The company had 21,418 employees, the largest workforce among the companies reviewed.
Its average annual salary was N12.12 million, equivalent to approximately N1.01 million monthly.
Zenith Bank
Zenith Bank's staff salary bill rose 31.51% to N181.07 billion from N137.69 billion in 2024.
The bank had 10,397 employees, giving an average annual salary of N17.42 million, or about N1.45 million monthly.
Julius Berger
Julius Berger paid N156.81 billion in staff salaries in 2025, up 1.77% from N154.08 billion in 2024.
Its 8,859 employees earned an average of N17.70 million annually, or about N1.48 million monthly.
Stanbic IBTC
Stanbic IBTC paid N110.09 billion in staff salaries, up 34.71% from N81.72 billion in 2024.
Its 3,374 employees earned an average of N32.63 million annually, or approximately N2.72 million monthly.
GTCO
GTCO spent N110.39 billion on staff salaries in 2025, representing a 24.47% increase from N88.69 billion in 2024.
Its 5,976 employees earned an average of N18.47 million annually, or approximately N1.54 million monthly.
Seplat Energy
Seplat Energy paid N96.81 billion in staff salaries, up 34.98% from N71.72 billion in 2024.
With 1,506 employees, the company recorded the highest average annual salary in the ranking at N64.28 million, equivalent to approximately N5.36 million monthly.
MTN Nigeria
MTN Nigeria paid N88.84 billion in staff salaries in 2025, up 23.80% from N71.77 billion in 2024.
The company had 2,001 employees, resulting in an average annual salary of N44.40 million, or approximately N3.70 million monthly.
Salary breakdown by company
Company
Staff salaries for 2025
Staff number
Average annual pay
Access Holdings Plc
N459.80bn
9,960
N46.16m
United Bank for Africa Plc
N359.33bn
10,814
N33.23m
FirstHoldCo Plc
N304.76bn
10,909
N27.94m
Dangote Cement Plc
N259.52bn
21,418
N12.12m
Zenith Bank Plc
N181.07bn
10,397
N17.42m
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
N156.81bn
8,859
N17.70m
Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc
N110.39bn
5,976
N18.47m
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
N110.09bn
3,374
N32.63m
Seplat Energy Plc
N96.81bn
1,506
N64.28m
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc
N88.84bn
2,001
N44.40m
New salaries of Nigerian soldiers from general to lowest rank
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a new salary structure for Nigeria's Armed Forces, lifting monthly pay for a General to N3.25 million and raising a Private's earnings to N187,200.
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement. He said the new package takes effect from September 1, 2026, and covers roughly 250,000 military personnel across all ranks.
Under the scheme, ranges from 30% to 80%, depending on rank.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.