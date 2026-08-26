Denmark's government has published the specific categories of foreigners who are exempt from obtaining a work permit before working in the country

The exemptions cover a range of foreign nationals, from diplomats to staff working on international commercial routes

The Danish government has made all details about the work permit exemptions available on its official website

Denmark has outlined four distinct categories of foreign nationals who are permitted to work within its borders without first obtaining a work permit, according to information published on the Danish government's official website.

The announcement clarifies which groups of foreigners fall outside the standard work permit requirement, offering a clear framework for those wondering whether they qualify for an exemption before seeking employment in the country.

Denmark announces foreigners who can work in the country without a work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners exempted from Denmark's work permit requirement

According to the Danish government, the following categories of foreigners are not required to obtain a work permit:

1. Foreign diplomats

2. Staff on board Danish commercial ships sailing in international traffic

3. Staff on board foreign trains and motor vehicles in international traffic

4. Foreign nationals who, as part of the American forces in Denmark, are covered by Annex 1 to the Act on Defence Cooperation between Denmark and the United States

The list spans a fairly specific range of individuals, from those with diplomatic status to crew members operating across international routes, as well as a particular group of American military personnel stationed in the country under a formal bilateral agreement.

Denmark's work permit rules

The Danish government has made all relevant information about these exemptions publicly accessible on its official website, where foreign nationals can review the requirements that apply to their specific circumstances before making any decisions about working in the country.

Outside of these four categories, foreign nationals looking to work in Denmark are generally expected to secure the appropriate work permit before taking up employment.

Public benefits: Denmark issues warning to Foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had published official information on five social benefits that foreigners living in the country on certain work permits cannot access.

The restrictions also apply to accompanying family members of work permit holders under schemes such as the Positive List, Pay Limit Scheme and Fast-track Scheme.

Source: Legit.ng