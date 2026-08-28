A Living Faith Church member took to X to share his personal observations about how offerings are handled during services at the church

The man noted that congregants receive sealed envelopes at the entrance and drop them at the designated time

His post drew significant attention online, racking up 32,000 views as many people engaged with his take on the church's financial practices

A member of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners' Chapel founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, has sparked a conversation online after sharing his first-hand observations about how the church handles offerings during its services.

A Nigerian man, identified on X as @Big_marvis, posted on 27 August 2026, expressing his genuine admiration for one specific aspect of the church's culture that he said had stayed consistent throughout all his years of attendance.

A Nigerian man shares his take on Living Faith Church. Photo credit: @Big_marvis/X, Bishop Oyedepo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Man praises Living Faith Church concerning offering

According to @Big_marvis, which has since attracted 32,000 views, Living Faith does not pass offering baskets around multiple times during a single service or pressure congregants into giving specific amounts.

Instead, people are handed an envelope at the entrance before the service begins. When the designated moment arrives, attendees simply deposit the envelope, with no one around them able to see what is inside or how much has been given.

Speaking more about how Living Faith Church conducts its offering, he said:

"I don’t know about other churches, but in all my years, I have never seen or heard of Living Faith pastors demanding that people come out with different categories of thousands or millions of naira to support a church project or receive any form of miracle."

"At Living Faith, offerings are not collected repeatedly throughout a service. You are given an envelope ✉️ at the entrance to package your offering or tithe, and when the time comes, you simply drop whatever you are willing to give—without anyone knowing how much you put inside. You can even drop the envelope empty. What you give is between you and God."

"You can criticise the Bishop and the church as much as you want, but from my experience, I honestly haven’t seen a more disciplined church when it comes to handling offerings and giving."

"That is one thing I genuinely respect about Living Faith."

Read the original post that sparked the conversation:

Bishop Oyedepo shares how God healed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo shared a personal testimony about surviving tuberculosis through divine healing.

The clergyman also issued a charge to believers, urging them to take forceful action rather than wait passively.

Source: Legit.ng