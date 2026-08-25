The UAE government announced a package of benefits reserved for citizens who complete mandatory military service

The benefits cover financial support, housing, and career opportunities in both public and private sectors

A statement on the official UAE website confirmed the full list of benefits available to service members

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the rewards awaiting citizens who complete mandatory military service, revealing four key benefits tied to joining the country's armed forces.

According to an official statement published on the UAE government's website, citizens who fulfil their military service obligations will be entitled to a defined set of privileges once they have completed their duty.

UAE announces 4 benefits available to people who join the army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/KARIM SAHIB/KARIM SAHIB/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

Source: Getty Images

Benefits available to UAE military service members

The benefits available to those who complete mandatory military service are:

1. Priority for taking up jobs in government institutions and private businesses

2. Marriage grants

3. Housing plots

4. Scholarships

The statement on the UAE website reads:

"Citizens who complete the mandatory military service will enjoy a range of benefits, including priority for taking up jobs in government institutions and private businesses, marriage grants, housing plots and scholarships."

What the UAE military benefits mean

The package covers several major areas of a citizen's life after service. Career-wise, completed service members are given preference when applying for roles across both the public and private sectors, a significant advantage in a competitive job market.

On the financial and social front, marriage grants offer direct monetary support to service members starting families, while housing plots address one of the most pressing needs for young citizens in the country.

The inclusion of scholarships rounds out the package by supporting those who wish to continue their education after service, opening doors to academic and professional advancement.

UAE warns citizens, announces military service penalties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had announced fines and prison terms for citizens who fail to enlist in the military without a valid reason.

Emirati nationals who avoid military service before turning 29 could face a fine of up to AED 50,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

Source: Legit.ng