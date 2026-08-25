Bishop David Oyedepo disclosed key details about Living Faith Church's new Ark auditorium at Canaanland, Ota, during a youth convention

The massive facility features 109,000 seats, 20 industrial chillers, 126 escalators and 29 elevators, with Oyedepo calling it a global amazement

Oyedepo revealed the church did not raise any special offering for the Ark's construction, saying all costs had been fully settled

Bishop David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has pulled back the curtain on the extraordinary scale of the church's new Ark auditorium at Canaanland in Ota, Ogun state, describing the facility as a "global amazement."

Oyedepo shared the details on Saturday, August 23, during the Day Five Impartation Service of the 2026 Annual Youth Alive Convention, held at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland. The five-day convention ran from August 18 to 22 under the theme "Next Levels."

Bishop Oyedepo reveals The Ark contains over 100,000 seats. Credit: davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

A video of his remarks circulated widely on social media by Monday, August 24, drawing significant attention online.

Inside The Ark Auditorium

According to Oyedepo, the facility seats 109,000 people, a figure he carefully distinguished from bench seating. He also revealed that 20 industrial chillers power its central air-conditioning system, noting that a single chiller can service a 5,000-bed hotel. Beyond that, the structure houses 126 escalators and 29 elevators.

"There are 109,000 seats. Seats, not benches. Seats. There are 20 chillers. One chiller can power a 5,000-bed hotel. There are 20 of them to service the central air-conditioners. There are 126 escalators, 29 elevators," Oyedepo said.

No Special Offering Was Raised

Perhaps the most striking part of Oyedepo's address was his claim that the church never launched a dedicated fundraising drive for the project. He challenged the congregation to recall the last time any offering was specifically collected for The Ark, insisting that funds within the church have been directed towards other purposes, including welfare support for members in need.

He added that the church currently assists a minimum of 2,000 people weekly through its welfare intervention programme, and that no financial obligations remain outstanding on the building.

Reactions trail Bishop David Oyedepo's revelation about The Ark. Credit: davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

"Nothing on ground will be paid tomorrow. All paid off. They are just fixing," he said.

Oyedepo attributed the seamless completion of the project to what he called the "unlimited breakthrough power" of God, stating that the development required neither constant prayers nor public appeals for funds.

He subsequently declared a spiritual charge over the congregation, urging members to embrace love as the foundation for continuous advancement in their lives.

"Your breakthroughs from henceforth shall be stress-free," he declared, describing love as "the greatest lifter of the believer."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo responded to claims that church money funded his four private jets.

The video of Bishop Oyedepo speaking about The Ark auditorium is below:

Reactions to Oyedepo's revelation

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions on Instagram, with some users marvelling at the scale of the project and others urging people to channel similar scrutiny towards government accountability.

@winstoneamon commented:

"I thought Jesus is coming soon how come all these massive structures"

@emmyzamar14 wrote:

"Y'all talking ill about this project should put in enough energy and hold your leaders in government accountable. 🤝"

@delish_bakerygh shared:

"Glory to God. May soul of many be saved. May many come in and have answers to their prayers. May righteousness be evident. Lord, heal and restore anyone that needed one in Jesus Name 🙏🏻"

@arike_modupe_ simply reacted:

"Na wa o"

Bishop Abioye sends message to Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel after decades of service, said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men", including Bishop Oyedepo.

Against the backdrop of the event, Abioye posted pictures on his social media account. One of the images showed Abuja-based pastor Paul Enenche's emotional reaction.

Source: Legit.ng