Bishop David Oyedepo fired back at claims that Nigeria is an Islamic nation during his Sunday service, questioning the sanity of those who hold that view

The Living Faith Church founder cited the size and visibility of major Christian congregations across Nigeria in what appeared as covert response to the claim of Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, an Islamic cleric based in Kano

Oyedepo also issued a cryptic warning about 'strange happenings' in Nigeria within the next 12 months, without giving further details

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has forcefully rejected the idea that Nigeria is an Islamic nation, saying those who hold that view "must be mad."

The bishop made the remarks during his Sunday service, entering a debate over Nigeria's religious identity that has grown louder as the country approaches the 2027 general election.

Bishop David Oyedepo speaks on Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir's claim Photo Credit: @AsakyGRN

Source: Twitter

Pointing to the reach and size of prominent Christian ministries across the country, Oyedepo challenged the basis for any claim that Nigeria could be classified as an Islamic state.

"Watch Redemption Camp, watch Salvation Ministries, watch Dunamis, watch various churches in Nigeria and somebody will stand and say Nigeria is an Islamic nation. Is he mad? Yes, he must be mad," the bishop said.

Oyedepo's cryptic prediction

Beyond the religious identity debate, Oyedepo raised eyebrows with a vague prophecy, telling his congregation that "there shall be strange happenings between now and the next 12 months in Nigeria." He offered no further explanation of what he meant.

The cleric's comments come against the backdrop of a widening national conversation on religion and electoral politics, sparked in part by remarks from Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, Chairman of Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'a Wa'ikamatis Sunnah.

Jingir's support for Muslim-Muslim ticket

Jingir had publicly backed President Bola Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket during a mass wedding organised by the Kano State Government for 1,500 couples, where he also declared his support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

"My candidate is Bola Ahmad Bola Tinubu. The President selected a Muslim as his vice. I am one of those who called people to support the Muslim-Muslim ticket. I know some non-Muslims don't like the word Muslim-Muslim," Jingir said.

He also defended his position, asking: "As a Muslim who preaches Islam, if I support Muslim-Muslim, what is my offence? What have I done wrong? I don't stop anyone who believes or supports another candidate from doing the same."

Oyedepo's intervention signals that religious leaders on both sides of Nigeria's faith divide are likely to play an increasingly prominent role in political discourse as the 2027 election draws closer.

See the video of Oyedepo on X here:

Kwankwaso criticises Sheikh Jingir

Legit.ng earlier reported that NDC vice presidential candidate Kwankwaso spoke out against remarks made by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir at a Kano government event over the weekend.

Jingir's comments, which went viral, included claims that Nigeria is an Islamic state and that Christians carried out a Kano mosque bombing.

Kwankwaso linked the controversy to the 2027 elections, saying Nigerians would have a chance to judge the current administration at the ballot box.

Source: Legit.ng