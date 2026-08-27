Ayra Starr's third studio album, Starrgirl, landed on the Billboard World Albums chart within two weeks of its release

The 16-track project features collaborations with Wizkid, Rema, Zayn and several other Nigerian and international artistes

Starrgirl marks Ayra Starr's first studio album since The Year I Turned 21, released in 2024

Ayra Starr has added another global milestone to her growing discography, with her third studio album, Starrgirl, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard World Albums chart for the week of 29 August 2026, less than two weeks after its release.

The Afrobeats star finds herself in strong company near the top of the chart. Stray Kids' This & That holds the No. 1 position, followed by CORTIS' GREEN GREEN at No. 2 and ATEEZ's Golden Hour: Part.5 at No. 3.

Ayra Starr's third studio album, Starrgirl, landed on the Billboard World Albums chart within two weeks of its release. Photos: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

South African singer Tyla's APOP rounds out the top five at No. 5, placing Starrgirl firmly in a competitive field dominated by K-pop acts.

Starrgirl's Global Chart Impact

Released on 14 August through Mavin Records and Republic Records, Starrgirl is a 16-track project packed with notable collaborators spanning both the Nigerian music scene and the international stage. Wizkid, Rema, Zayn, Leon Thomas, kwn, Danny Ocean and Theodora all feature on the album.

The Billboard World Albums chart tracks the best-selling world music albums in the United States each week, using sales data to determine rankings. Charting at No. 4 on its debut week underlines the commercial appeal Starrgirl has generated since landing on global streaming platforms.

Ayra Starr's Discography So Far

Starrgirl is Ayra Starr's first full studio project since The Year I Turned 21 arrived in 2024, which itself came after her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, in 2021.

The chart debut signals that her international audience has continued to grow with each release, with Starrgirl demonstrating her ability to compete on a global scale alongside some of the world's biggest acts.

Ayra Starr's 16-track project features collaborations with Wizkid, Rema, Zayn and several other Nigerian and international artistes. Photo: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng