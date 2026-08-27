The US government has outlined specific conditions that can disqualify a foreign national from obtaining an employment-based immigrant visa

One that is among the key factors is overstaying a previous visa, which can render an applicant ineligible under US immigration law

The US Department of State noted that ineligible applicants may be advised on whether a waiver is available and how to apply for one

The United States government has officially stated the conditions that could bar a foreign national from qualifying for an employment-based immigrant visa, drawing renewed attention to the strict standards governing US immigration.

According to the US Department of State, certain behaviours and circumstances can render an applicant entirely ineligible for a visa.

The US shares conditions that make foreigners unqualified for employment visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Conditions that bar foreigners from US-employment visa

The agency highlighted three key examples that would trigger this outcome:

1. Involvement in drug traff!cking.

Any applicant with a history connected to the illegal trade or movement of controlled substances risks automatic ineligibility under US immigration law.

2. Overstaying a previous US visa.

Foreign nationals who remained in the United States beyond the authorised period of their last visit may find that violation counted against them in any future application, including employment-based ones.

3. The submission of fraudulent documents.

Presenting falsified, forged, or misleading paperwork at any stage of the visa process is treated as a serious violation and can result in disqualification.

US employment visa: What happens after ineligibility

The Department of State made clear that being found ineligible does not always mean the process ends permanently. A consular officer will inform the applicant of the specific ineligibility and advise whether a waiver exists for that particular circumstance and how to pursue it.

According to the US government:

"If you are ineligible for a visa, you will be informed by the consular officer and advised whether there is a waiver of the ineligibility available to you and what the waiver process is."

In a similar report, the US government confirmed that spouses and unmarried children under 21 can apply for immigrant visas alongside an employment-based visa applicant.

UK issues warning to new visa holder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government issued guidance to immigrant visa holders on what they must and must not do after receiving their visa.

One key rule involves a sealed packet of documents given alongside the visa, which applicants are strictly warned not to tamper with.

Source: Legit.ng