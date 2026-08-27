The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero broke the news of Ugboaja's death to delegates at a NEC meeting in Enugu State

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ugboaja had served as NLC General Secretary since August 2019, leading the Congress's administrative and strategic operations

The veteran trade unionist and lawyer was born on May 15, 1966, and studied law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) in Cross River state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu State - Emmanuel Ugboaja, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has died at the age of 60 following a prolonged illness.

NLC President Joe Ajaero conveyed the news to members of the Congress National Executive Council (NEC) during a meeting in Enugu, Enugu State.

Tributes pour in for NLC leader Emmanuel Ugboaja. Photo credit: @EngineerNGR

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Ajaero read aloud a letter from the late General Secretary's family to those in attendance.

Ugboaja's role at NLC

Ugboaja, a lawyer and veteran trade unionist, had held the position of General Secretary since August 2019, when the NEC ratified his appointment at a meeting in Kano. He succeeded Peter Ozo-Eson in the role.

As General Secretary, he effectively ran the day-to-day administrative and strategic operations of the Congress, coordinating affiliate unions, managing industrial relations, negotiating with government and employers, and mobilising workers across the country, while President Ajaero served as the Congress's primary public face.

His tenure was defined by some of labour's most significant confrontations with government.

Shortly after taking office in 2019, he was drawn into negotiations over the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage, a dispute that brought organised labour close to calling a general strike before a resolution was reached.

As recently as April 2026, he signed an NLC directive calling on workers in states that had not yet fully complied with the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act to hold street rallies on May Day.

NLC President Joe Ajaero announces Ugboaja's passing during a NEC meeting in Enugu.

Source: Facebook

Career built in labour movement

Born on May 15, 1966, Ugboaja studied law at the University of Calabar, graduating in 1987. He spent roughly four years in private legal practice before transitioning into the trade union movement in 1993. According to the NLC's historical biography, this move made him the first Nigerian lawyer to work full-time for a trade union.

He began building his labour career with the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), an NLC affiliate, eventually serving as its General Secretary from 2000 to 2005.

Between 2006 and 2009, he served as Coordinator for Advocacy and Mobilisation at the Alliance for Credible Elections, a civil society organisation focused on electoral reform, before joining the NLC Secretariat in 2009.

Before he was appointed General Secretary, he had served the NLC as Principal Assistant General Secretary and Head of Industrial Relations and Organising, roles that positioned him for the top job when he was selected through a competitive process in 2019.

Eagle Online founder dies after sudden illness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Eagle Online founder Dotun Oladipo suddenly fell ill at his office on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, and died hours later at the hospital.

GOCOP president Danlami Nmodu confirmed the death of Oladipo, a former president of the guild, via its WhatsApp platform.

IMPCMS described Oladipo's passing as a devastating loss to Nigerian journalism after a career spanning nearly three decades.

Source: Legit.ng