New Zealand Immigration has published its rules on maternity care for pregnant women who apply for temporary visas

Most pregnant visa applicants must show proof of how they will fund their maternity care before travelling to New Zealand

Only one nationality qualifies for free maternity care regardless of visa type, according to New Zealand's immigration rules

New Zealand has confirmed that pregnant women applying for temporary visas — whether to visit, study, or work in the country — must prove they can cover the cost of their maternity care before their application is processed.

According to guidance published by New Zealand Immigration, this financial requirement applies broadly to pregnant applicants seeking any form of temporary entry into the country.

New Zealand reveals one country whose pregnant women can get free maternity care. Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins

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New Zealand maternity care: UK citizens get exception

New Zealand has named the United Kingdom as the only country whose pregnant nationals can access maternity care regardless of what visa they hold.

The country's immigration authority confirmed this exemption applies to British citizens, though it noted that the range of health services available to them remains limited.

No other nationality is listed as automatically eligible for maternity care under the same conditions.

New Zealand: What pregnant visa applicants must do

For pregnant women who do not fall under the UK citizen exemption, New Zealand's rules require them to demonstrate how they intend to pay for all maternity-related healthcare during their stay. This applies across temporary visa categories, including visitor, student, and work visas.

The immigration authority did not specify a minimum amount that must be available, but the requirement is framed as a condition of the visa application process itself, meaning applicants must address it before a decision is made on their entry.

New Zealand's approach places the financial responsibility for maternity care squarely on the applicant, except in the one case where a bilateral arrangement with the United Kingdom removes that burden, albeit with restrictions on the scope of services covered.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named three groups of people that can sponsor their parents to live in the country via a special visa.

New Zealand's age limit for children joining parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had announced an age limit for children seeking to join their parents on a temporary visa.

According to guidance published by New Zealand Immigration, a child qualifies as a dependant if they are 19 years old or younger, are single, and rely on the parent for financial support.

Parents applying for a primary or secondary student visa, or a visitor visa, can include children who meet all three of the criteria above.

Source: Legit.ng