Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the English language tests it accepts for student visa applications

The department does not accept any test delivered entirely online, including popular options like IELTS Online and TOEFL iBT Home Edition

Several tests carry specific date restrictions, meaning results from certain periods may be invalid for Australian visa purposes

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released a detailed breakdown of the English language tests it recognises for student visa applications, placing strict limits on online and at-home test formats that many applicants rely on.

Under the current rules, all English test results must have been obtained within two years before an applicant lodges their visa application, if they fall under the Regular Evidence level.

Australia lists English tests valid while applying for student visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For those at the Streamlined Evidence level, results must be within two years of the date a decision is made on the application, but only when the department has specifically requested evidence.

Australian student visa: At-Home tests not accepted

One of the clearest restrictions the department has outlined concerns fully online or remotely proctored tests. The Department of Home Affairs will not accept any English language test where the entire examination is delivered online without an in-person component.

Tests that fall into this rejected category include IELTS Online, LANGUAGECERT Academic Online, OET@Home, CELPIP Online, MET Digital taken at home, and the TOEFL iBT Home Edition.

Date-specific rules for TOEFL, Cambridge tests

For applicants intending to use the TOEFL iBT, a new registration requirement took effect from 21 January 2026. Applicants must now select "Taking TOEFL for Australia" at the point of registration to ensure the test result is considered valid for Australian visa and migration purposes. The department has also confirmed it will not accept TOEFL iBT results from tests completed between 26 July 2023 and 4 May 2024, as the version of the test offered during that window did not meet Australia's approval standards.

The Cambridge C1 Advanced test, formerly known as Cambridge English: Advanced CAE, carries its own date-based restriction. Between 12 February 2024 and 6 August 2025, the department only accepted results from the paper-based version of the test. Results from before 12 February 2024 remain valid for both the paper-based and computer-based formats, provided they fall within the standard two-year validity period.

Applicants using LANGUAGECERT Academic results face an additional documentation requirement. When sitting this test, candidates receive both a certificate and a report. Both documents must be submitted alongside the visa application. Failing to include either one could delay the processing of the application.

Prospective students are strongly advised to verify their chosen test against the department's approved list before booking, particularly given the specific date windows and format restrictions that could render a result invalid even if the test itself is generally recognised.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng