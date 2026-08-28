BBNaija Venita Fires Back After Cross Okonkwo Challenges Her to Fight Phyna in a Ring
- Cross Okonkwo publicly challenged Venita Akpofure to take on BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna in a celebrity boxing match
- Venita's sharp response to Cross left the former housemate quickly backtracking and insisting he was only joking
- The exchange came hours after Phyna was caught up in a separate controversy involving socialite Ashmusy and a multi-million-naira boxing deal
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Former Big Brother Naija housemate Venita Akpofure has hit back at co-star Cross Okonkwo after he publicly suggested she square up against fellow alumna Phyna in a celebrity boxing match.
Cross sparked the exchange on X (formerly Twitter) when he tagged Venita directly and floated the idea of a ring showdown between two women he described as equally formidable.
He wrote: "Venita Akpofure, would you like to fight Phyna? Two strong women. I will definitely pay anything to watch this boxing ring."
Venita was having none of it. Rather than play along, she turned the challenge back on Cross with a pointed response:
"If you suddenly have an appetite to see a woman being punched, please send your wife into a boxing ring."
Cross Backtracks, Venita Comes Around
Stung by the blowback, Cross quickly clarified that the whole thing was meant in good fun. "Lol, we are not strangers. I dey play with you," he replied.
That appeared to thaw the mood. Venita then lightened up considerably, tagging both Cross and Phyna in a follow-up that leaned into the humour:
"@crossdabossike @unusualphyna Oh Chim. I don enter hot soup. Abeg epp me tell madam sorry 😂 as I no fit fight you myself."
The banter played out against a backdrop of genuine controversy surrounding Phyna. Hours earlier, the Level Up winner had called out socialite Ashmusy over an alleged attempt to undermine a multi-million-naira celebrity boxing deal she had secured.
According to Phyna, a boxing organisation had approached her and asked her to name celebrities she would be willing to face in the ring; she picked Ashmusy. Phyna then alleged that Ashmusy turned around and lobbied the company to remove her from the arrangement entirely.
See the conversation between Venita and Cross:
Ashmusy Denies Sabotage Claims
Ashmusy pushed back on the accusation, insisting she never asked anyone to drop her name from the deal and did not work against Phyna's interests in any way.
The entire episode has kept the BBNaija community talking, with Cross's playful tagging of Venita adding an unexpected, lighter dimension to what had been a fairly heated public row.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.