Cross Okonkwo publicly challenged Venita Akpofure to take on BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna in a celebrity boxing match

Venita's sharp response to Cross left the former housemate quickly backtracking and insisting he was only joking

The exchange came hours after Phyna was caught up in a separate controversy involving socialite Ashmusy and a multi-million-naira boxing deal

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Venita Akpofure has hit back at co-star Cross Okonkwo after he publicly suggested she square up against fellow alumna Phyna in a celebrity boxing match.

Cross sparked the exchange on X (formerly Twitter) when he tagged Venita directly and floated the idea of a ring showdown between two women he described as equally formidable.

Venita’s fierce reaction to Cross Okonkwo’s proposed fight with Phyna goes viral. Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @crossdebroda, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

He wrote: "Venita Akpofure, would you like to fight Phyna? Two strong women. I will definitely pay anything to watch this boxing ring."

Venita was having none of it. Rather than play along, she turned the challenge back on Cross with a pointed response:

"If you suddenly have an appetite to see a woman being punched, please send your wife into a boxing ring."

Cross Backtracks, Venita Comes Around

Stung by the blowback, Cross quickly clarified that the whole thing was meant in good fun. "Lol, we are not strangers. I dey play with you," he replied.

That appeared to thaw the mood. Venita then lightened up considerably, tagging both Cross and Phyna in a follow-up that leaned into the humour:

"@crossdabossike @unusualphyna Oh Chim. I don enter hot soup. Abeg epp me tell madam sorry 😂 as I no fit fight you myself."

Venita breaks silence after Cross Okonkwo challenges her to a fight with Phyna. Credit: @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

The banter played out against a backdrop of genuine controversy surrounding Phyna. Hours earlier, the Level Up winner had called out socialite Ashmusy over an alleged attempt to undermine a multi-million-naira celebrity boxing deal she had secured.

According to Phyna, a boxing organisation had approached her and asked her to name celebrities she would be willing to face in the ring; she picked Ashmusy. Phyna then alleged that Ashmusy turned around and lobbied the company to remove her from the arrangement entirely.

See the conversation between Venita and Cross:

Ashmusy Denies Sabotage Claims

Ashmusy pushed back on the accusation, insisting she never asked anyone to drop her name from the deal and did not work against Phyna's interests in any way.

The entire episode has kept the BBNaija community talking, with Cross's playful tagging of Venita adding an unexpected, lighter dimension to what had been a fairly heated public row.

Source: Legit.ng